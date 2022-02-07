 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Mine Owners: Here, breathe this aluminum powder. It'll prevent you from getting lung cancer. 50 years later: Welp, turns out it doesn't prevent lung cancer. But as a bonus you now have Parkinson's   (northernontario.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were warned.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image 289x222]


'Shake after use'?

Poor choice of words.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image 289x222]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canada is a good country.

No wonder the terrorists are attacking it.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gopher321: Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image 289x222]

'Shake after use'?

Poor choice of words.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image image 289x222]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just wash it down with some cough syrup!
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An essentially placebo treatment mine owners used to try to get themselves out of health claims for years was super harmful to miners and had zero health benefits?

Color me farking shocked.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: An essentially placebo treatment mine owners used to try to get themselves out of health claims for years was super harmful to miners and had zero health benefits?

Color me farking shocked.


Free Market will handle this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: gopher321: Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image 289x222]

'Shake after use'?

Poor choice of words.

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image 289x222]


As someone who lost his father to Parkinson's I have to say...

Damn that's Farkin funny!

Of course it would be painful if it wasn't in the past.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't breathing aluminum powder almost kill the original Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz movie?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image image 289x222]

[Fark user image 425x366]

Just wash it down with some cough syrup!


Actually that sounds like good shiat, mon.

Old School Drank.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should had snorted aluminium powder instead
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Didn't breathing aluminum powder almost kill the original Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz movie?


He snorted powdered Aluminum, and then did a line of Iron Oxide, and then sparked up a Magnesium spliff.

Dude had a total meltdown.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: mike_d85: Didn't breathing aluminum powder almost kill the original Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz movie?

He snorted powdered Aluminum, and then did a line of Iron Oxide, and then sparked up a Magnesium spliff.

Dude had a total meltdown.


Boooooooo!

/have a funny
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was tested for Parkinsons this year, fortunately don't have it.  So my twitches and shakes are just a side effect of my medication, yay?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Al Roker's Forecast: They were warned.
[Fark user image image 289x222]

[Fark user image 425x366]

Just wash it down with some cough syrup!


The weed is the least dangerous part of that
 
angryjd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Theeng: An essentially placebo treatment mine owners used to try to get themselves out of health claims for years was super harmful to miners and had zero health benefits?

Color me farking shocked.

Free Market will handle this.


Yes. The free market of punitive damage class action lawsuits.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trust the science!
 
