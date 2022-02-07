 Skip to content
Florida Man discovers his Tesla's Ludicrous Mode is just that
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get around the crash, drivers can use Collier Parkway, which becomes County Line Road to get onto Cypress Creek and back onto State Road 54.

I like the segue from fatal accident report to traffic report.  They should have started that sentence with "Anyway"
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Tesla require that you use their tow/recovery trucks?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla driver dead after fiery high-speed crash in Lutz


Lolz.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Tesla driver dead after fiery high-speed crash in Lutz


Lolz.


It was a single Lutz too, not even a double or a triple.  Embarrassing.  0.0 from the Russian judge.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Responsible Tesla owner."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Driver now permanently in a plaid motion parallax.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least he only took himself out when he went into the opposing lane.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
mobilitydigest.comView Full Size
 
dognose4
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no way that was in autopilot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Elon invented traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, losing control of the car, going over into the eastbound lanes, and hitting a utility pole.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He did it for the lutz
 
dognose4
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"He lost control of the car" then "It's unclear if the vehicle was on auto pilot."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fire is still going.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then the car caught fire.

I've heard EV fires are a serious biatch to put out.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The fire is still going.


Lithium fires like to burn
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that'll buff right out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khatores: Then the car caught fire.

I've heard EV fires are a serious biatch to put out.


The fires are fueled by Lithium ion and body fat.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?


Probably less than the children breath in mining the material.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?


Half as much as one King Ranch rolling coal.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Probably less than the children breath in mining the material.


Children are useful toxin sinks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, CSB

One time, I went to visit some friends in the central valley of California. One of the friends worked at a Tesla dealership (or whatever they call their showrooms), and they'd lent him one overnight for some reason that was opaque to me but I didn't care because it meant I got to ride around in a Tesla.

We found a long, straight stretch of two-lane road sometime after midnight when we figured it'd be mostly empty. He drove to one end of it, did the arcane incantation that activates Ludicrous Mode, and off we went, G-forces pressing us back into our seats.

You're going to regret reading this now, because all that happened is that we accelerated really rapidly to a truly obscene peak velocity, but we stayed on the road and no one came by to spoil our fun. It was worth experiencing that once, but I still don't want to buy a Tesla.

/CSB
 
ongbok
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: Then the car caught fire.

I've heard EV fires are a serious biatch to put out.


They are, the cells can supply their own oxidizer at high enough temps so even if you completely starve it of oxygen with foam you also need to remove enough heat to get all cells under that runaway temp.
Btw Tesla is moving all standard range vehicles to LiFePO4 chemistry which doesn't have that problem.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Half as much as one King Ranch rolling coal.


It's way worse than diesel exhaust. The smoke is highly toxic and the soot and ash left behind is also toxic and contaminates everything it touches including the water used to put out the fire. Electric cars are still better overall for world but like anything come with tradeoffs.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Someone Else's Alt: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Half as much as one King Ranch rolling coal.

It's way worse than diesel exhaust. The smoke is highly toxic and the soot and ash left behind is also toxic and contaminates everything it touches including the water used to put out the fire. Electric cars are still better overall for world but like anything come with tradeoffs.


Yeah but the diesel truck also supplies a bro-country music fan, which is way more toxic.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?


Probably less than you.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Someone Else's Alt: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Half as much as one King Ranch rolling coal.

It's way worse than diesel exhaust. The smoke is highly toxic and the soot and ash left behind is also toxic and contaminates everything it touches including the water used to put out the fire. Electric cars are still better overall for world but like anything come with tradeoffs.


Yeah I know, I was being a wise ass.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: RTOGUY: Someone Else's Alt: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Half as much as one King Ranch rolling coal.

It's way worse than diesel exhaust. The smoke is highly toxic and the soot and ash left behind is also toxic and contaminates everything it touches including the water used to put out the fire. Electric cars are still better overall for world but like anything come with tradeoffs.

Yeah but the diesel truck also supplies a bro-country music fan, which is way more toxic.


Good point.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?


Roughly the same amount as a burning ICE powered car, the interiors are the same, the Tesla has slightly more wiring, but it's such a small volume compared to the interior that it doesn't matter.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great, now there's more unrecoverable dogecoin and bitcoin on the blockchain.

YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Probably less than you.


HEY!  I'm a cuddly teddy bear, thsnkyouverymuch!
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: Moroning: How many toxic chemicals did a burning Tesla spew into the air?

Roughly the same amount as a burning ICE powered car, the interiors are the same, the Tesla has slightly more wiring, but it's such a small volume compared to the interior that it doesn't matter.


Shhh. He thinks he is being clever
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're getting a lot of these in SoCal. Seems like giving people who've never driven anything more challenging than a BMW 330 access to supercar acceleration (but nowhere near supercar chassis dynamics) might have some negative consequences. Weird.

robodog: Roughly the same amount as a burning ICE powered car, the interiors are the same, the Tesla has slightly more wiring, but it's such a small volume compared to the interior that it doesn't matter.


Not that burning petrol isn't toxic, but I'm pretty sure Tesla battery packs aren't made of fresh air and magic.
 
