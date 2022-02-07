 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Someone stole a pair of shoes and the police hope to track them down, give them a good tongue lashing, then lace the case back up. May god have mercy on their soles   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, that department hasn't been defunded.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is what happens when you leave a loaded Chain Pun laying around for anyone to pick up. All that's left is to strap that sucker to a titanium bathtub and call it a Punhog.
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They already caught the kid red handed...

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
subby missed a golden opportunity to start the headline with "Some heel stole a pair of shoes...."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suspect's name is Kyle Reese.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that in some small town of 50 people with 3 bored cops?

In some places a whole house could be stolen you still wouldn't get the cops to do anything but fill out a report over the phone that'd be round-filed an hour later.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They need to sock this little ankle-biter piggy hard so he toes the line in the future.
 
imbrial
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think subby is a little sneaker.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sleze: They already caught the kid red handed...

[s3.amazonaws.com image 472x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sleze: They already caught the kid red handed...

[s3.amazonaws.com image 472x480]


Ur awesome.
Seriously
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Is that in some small town of 50 people with 3 bored cops?

In some places a whole house could be stolen you still wouldn't get the cops to do anything but fill out a report over the phone that'd be round-filed an hour later.


Have you ever seen Beverly Hills cop 2?
Axel steals a whole house.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby ... I'm sorry but all your puns are gaining no traction with me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I picked the wrong day to wear my grey and blue Sperrys.

I can't be extradited to PA.  They'll run my pints and pin me to that time when I pre-paid $20 for gas and it pumped $20.01 and I didn't go back in with the penny.  I JUST DROVE AWAY
 
