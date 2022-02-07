 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Not the Onion: Bike Taxi CEO bans helmets "for safety." IQ test not required for employment   (forbes.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Bicycle helmet, Pedal Me cofounder Ben Knowles, Bicycle, bicycle helmets, wear helmets, staff experience injuries, last year, Helmet  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 10:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The facepalm tag must have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-masker concept has metastasized.
Giving up safety to appease the appearance gods is no way to go through life, CEO. You have learned nothing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta keep the costs down.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was waiting for the antimask/antivax movement to play this card.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

grokca: Gotta keep the costs down.


They can't ask for a lifetime of workers comp if dead.
 
bittermang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snocone: The anti-masker concept has metastasized.
Giving up safety to appease the appearance gods is no way to go through life, CEO. You have learned nothing.


This is unrelated to masks. Sadly this is the norm for douchebag disruptive startups.

"If you're not cool, you can't work with us!" Okay then. Bye.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
badasshelmetstore.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If you have a collision, there is no doubt that you are better off wearing a helmet than not wearing a helmet," admitted Knowles, but he added, "our bikes are three meters long; you can't go over the handlebars."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size



/100% of cycling head injuries are from going over the handlebars. It's science
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can understand saying you don't have to wear a helmet. But banning employees from wearing them while riding a bike? Hah, you are just one safety incident away from paying some employee off huge. Keep it up.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He does have a good point about not hiring people that feel they need a helmet. You would think twice if you got into an Uber and the driver had a crash helmet on.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA
""People that are taking risks that are sufficient that they feel they need to wear helmets are not welcome to work for us,"

I was under the impression that accidents can happen and aren't planned.

I don't wear a helmet because I take risks.  I wear it because the world is full of human and human error.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aren't air bag helmets available?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apart from their dubious stance on helmet wearing for their drivers, the position of the passenger "compartment" seems questionable too.  Why on earth use these when 3-wheel pedicabs are already a thing that are successfully used (success meaning successful in cycling, not sure how the business model plays out).  This just seems like a less-stable, more difficult to navigate version of an existing product.  The whole thing feels like "entrepreneur in search of a product/service" instead of the other way around.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
idiots.

pure foolishness not to wear a helmet when biking, but i do suppose in their minds they're just driving a pedal assisted shopping cart that carries people.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Live as a paraplegic drain on your family because the helmet angled the impact and broke your neck or live on as some donated organs in David Crosby.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.


TFA is absolutely farking hilarious, I suggest everyone read it.  It keeps delivering paragraph after paragraph.  He's most concerned about riders snapping themselves with bungee cords.  That's the real risk here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.


I used to see a distressing number of people riding crotch rockets on the Phoenix freeways wearing shorts and t-shirts.  Blue jeans on the truly careful.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

noitsnot: bighairyguy: Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.

TFA is absolutely farking hilarious, I suggest everyone read it.  It keeps delivering paragraph after paragraph.  He's most concerned about riders snapping themselves with bungee cords.  That's the real risk here.


In all fairness, bungee cords are a menace.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that a crash helmet?
Oh I hope not.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: He does have a good point about not hiring people that feel they need a helmet. You would think twice if you got into an Uber and the driver had a crash helmet on.


I'm waiting for Uber to ban the use seatbelts.  I mean, a safe drive would not need to use them right.  Disable those airbags too, no reason for them.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He musta' got a great deal on "Dead Peasant" insurance.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Apart from their dubious stance on helmet wearing for their drivers, the position of the passenger "compartment" seems questionable too.  Why on earth use these when 3-wheel pedicabs are already a thing that are successfully used (success meaning successful in cycling, not sure how the business model plays out).  This just seems like a less-stable, more difficult to navigate version of an existing product.  The whole thing feels like "entrepreneur in search of a product/service" instead of the other way around.


Its much better to have the passengers up front so they don't get crop dusted with SBDs by the pedaling driver.   You also get the full flavor of the poorly maintained diesel VW that is in front of you.
 
The Brains
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bighairyguy: Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.

I used to see a distressing number of people riding crotch rockets on the Phoenix freeways wearing shorts and t-shirts.  Blue jeans on the truly careful.


Christ
How long before your road rash starts cooking on the pavement as you lie there?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone check that guy's finances. I bet he's invested big in organ donation / harvesting companies.

He stands to make a lot of money if there's a sudden ready-supply of harvestable organs.

Head trauma makes for the best usable organs.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only fallacy I saw missing was "We installed subwoofers and broadcast the sound of HD pipes so everyone hears us coming".
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like where this is going. If you feel you need a shoulder harness to ride a roller coaster, this coaster's not for you. Also, I'm a self-proclaimed expert in car safety. I recommend all cars in excess of 300 horsepower have the airbags, seatbelts, abs and traction control removed. If you are that big of a wuss, you don't deserve a car like that.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Apart from their dubious stance on helmet wearing for their drivers, the position of the passenger "compartment" seems questionable too.  Why on earth use these when 3-wheel pedicabs are already a thing that are successfully used (success meaning successful in cycling, not sure how the business model plays out).  This just seems like a less-stable, more difficult to navigate version of an existing product.  The whole thing feels like "entrepreneur in search of a product/service" instead of the other way around.


That configration is incredibly common here in The Netherlands for cargobikes. There is no issue with it.

It also has the added benefit for bike-taxis that tourists get a view and can snap pictures along the way without the "driver" being in every shot.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Anti-helmet motorcyclers have been saying this for years.  Helmets don't protect them from all the arm and leg injuries they get so obviously helmets impinge on their freedoms, or something.


Here's the funny thing. The insurance companies were initially all for helmet laws. They figured they'd have reduced injuries, thus reduced payouts.

What turned out to happen? They got *more* severe injuries? Why? The helmets were keeping those cases alive. Without a helmet, they normally died, and payouts on death are cheap compared to a combination of major injuries. Plus, since helmets aren't perfect protection, there was often head injury as well, just not fatal head injury.

So now? Insurance companies are all for getting rid of helmet laws.

This, BTW the way, is the single best argument there is for wearing a helmet. Insurance companies don't want you to because it costs them money.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does this company have lawyers? Even if he doesn't like helmets all this presentation does is provide enough evidence to make sure this guy loses his business in the event of an accident.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Apart from their dubious stance on helmet wearing for their drivers, the position of the passenger "compartment" seems questionable too.  Why on earth use these when 3-wheel pedicabs are already a thing that are successfully used (success meaning successful in cycling, not sure how the business model plays out).  This just seems like a less-stable, more difficult to navigate version of an existing product.  The whole thing feels like "entrepreneur in search of a product/service" instead of the other way around.


I'm kinda sad to say it, but the whole cargo bike thing kinda screams "douche" whenever you see it.  Somehow you need a twelve foot long contraption to carry a bag of groceries.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DerAppie: That configration is incredibly common here in The Netherlands for cargobikes. There is no issue with it.


It is provably less stable in a turn, but at cycling speeds, doubly so at cycling speeds with one cyclist pulling two tourists, it's not unstable. But there's a reason that modern powered trikes have two wheels up front and a single behind.

It's also why films of the Robin Reliant flipping over are so easy to make. (Looks at Top Gear.)
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He stated that the most significant risk to cyclists was from motorists and that cycle helmets offer little to no protection against impacts from cars and trucks. "

BS. It's not the impact of the vehicle that the helmet saved me from, it's the sudden impact of hitting the ground after being launched over the vehicle that struck me, dingus.

Ffs this guy is a turd.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: /100% of cycling head injuries are from going over the handlebars. It's science


He doesn't even go that far.  The only data he cares about is the data from his little bubble: "the most common injury his riders reported was being "pinged" by bungee cord hooks."
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember reading an article about unintended consequences a few years back.  It pointed to a rise in bicycle accidents after helmets became mandatory for kids.  Something along the lines of "helmets make the kids feel invulnerable, so they do dumber things".  It didn't lead to more head injuries, if i recall, because of the helmets actually working.  Just more accidents in general.

Still, for a person spending all day on a bike, a helmet would likely reduce the risk of serious injury.  And the first rider that gets in an accident and has brain or other head damage will probably be able to sue the company into extinction.

/ I remember protesting the helmet law for motorcycles when it first came out in Cali.
// Wore a beanie helmet with a fake DOT sticker
/// Until I became a first responder and mature adult, then went full face and padded jacket.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funerals are cheaper than disability. More news from OSHA and trianglenwaistshirt fire at 11.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Personally I think helmet laws are stupid.  If someone want's to splatter their brains over the pavement who are we to stop them?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not like their rivals put their logo and ads on the helmets.   The word "Livery" is missing from this company's business and marketing model, while "Arschlocher" appears prominently in their PR.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Apart from their dubious stance on helmet wearing for their drivers, the position of the passenger "compartment" seems questionable too.  Why on earth use these when 3-wheel pedicabs are already a thing that are successfully used (success meaning successful in cycling, not sure how the business model plays out).  This just seems like a less-stable, more difficult to navigate version of an existing product.  The whole thing feels like "entrepreneur in search of a product/service" instead of the other way around.


The two wheel Dutch cargo bikes are not uncommon. They just created a long version of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Does this company have lawyers? Even if he doesn't like helmets all this presentation does is provide enough evidence to make sure this guy loses his business in the event of an accident.


I suspect he retained Dunning, Kruger & Giuliani as counsel.
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Personally I think helmet laws are stupid.  If someone want's to splatter their brains over the pavement who are we to stop them?


Helmets are like apostrophes.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mochunk: "He stated that the most significant risk to cyclists was from motorists and that cycle helmets offer little to no protection against impacts from cars and trucks. "

BS. It's not the impact of the vehicle that the helmet saved me from, it's the sudden impact of hitting the ground after being launched over the vehicle that struck me, dingus.

Ffs this guy is a turd.


Oh he's a narcissistic loony. You can just tell how much he gets off on saying all this loony shiat.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Personally I think helmet laws are stupid.  If someone want's to splatter their brains over the pavement who are we to stop them?

Helmets are like apostrophes.


Can be incredibly beneficial, but you have to be sure you're using them correctly?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.