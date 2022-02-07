 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, huge mound of dead birds   (wral.com)
29
    More: Weird, North Carolina, The Animals, Cumberland County, North Carolina, English-language films, North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Animal, Sampson County, WRAL viewer  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be bothered to ID the birds for us? Are they Glock birds?

Your drunk uncle's Facebook posts are more informative.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps illegally dumped commercial poultry "waste".

Chickens or turkey?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Free birds
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Illegal animal dumping can lead to civil penalties.

Oh noes, not civil penalties.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bird cult
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chicken orgy.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd guess bird flu.  "2022 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza"

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The birds are just sleeping.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i have a solution to this problem.  i learned it from a monk
Molotov - Jason Mendoza (The Good Place)
Youtube EKWW6oFQDZY
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Solar Powered Wind Mills I bet.   Save the earth, my lumpy white a$$
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The birds are just sleeping.


...or pining for the fjords.

...beautiful plumage...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am the only person I know who loves this stupid weird movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I choose to use this news story as an opportunity to invite others to the table. You may then join me at my Mark Boone Jr fan convention, which I host weekly in my apartment.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: The birds are just sleeping.


They're pinin' for the fjords?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Hooferatheart: The birds are just sleeping.

...or pining for the fjords.

...beautiful plumage...


Damn.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Solar Powered Wind Mills I bet.   Save the earth, my lumpy white a$$


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I am the only person I know who loves this stupid weird movie:

[Fark user image 185x273]

I choose to use this news story as an opportunity to invite others to the table. You may then join me at my Mark Boone Jr fan convention, which I host weekly in my apartment.


I may watch it when it's free on Amazon. It sounds interesting for a horror movie.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flock of birds flew into the cloaked mother ship?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like something went a fowl.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 425x531]


WTF?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Solar Powered Wind Mills I bet.   Save the earth, my lumpy white a$$


Why would someone design a mill that runs on solar power when wind will turn the mill to grind meal probably way more efficiently?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dinner is served
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Subtonic: [Fark user image 425x531]

WTF?

[c.tenor.com image 373x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


My nephew loved it for his last birthday.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Picklehead: Subtonic: [Fark user image 425x531]

WTF?

[c.tenor.com image 373x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

My nephew loved it for his last birthday.


You are the bestest uncle.  keep it up.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uh, oh.  That's how it begins!
 
