 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Beware of Agent Penis confiscating your drugs   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Robert Edward Golden, Drug Enforcement Administration, Special agent, Sergeant, Police, United States Department of Justice, open trunk of Golden  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 2:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's agent Vaginia that has all the good drugs.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been duped!. He's not a DEA agent!
 
oldfool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I sort of want to know what that feels like but at the same time I have a concern or two.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh sure...they were into "cosplay".

Bullshit.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dick move.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
americans are dumb
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: It's agent Vaginia that has all the good drugs.


I dunno.  Your information seems a bit fishy.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
....you're in school for Criminal Justice, and think the DEA is out there hand picking trainees without so much as a sniff and you've made the cut?  

She's lined up for an exciting career filling out reports at the local jail.
 
telejester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: [Fark user image 425x186]


Once you light that pilot light, she could suck start a leaf blower.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of an old joke that ends, "I could, but I don't think my ass could stand another dinner roll."
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.