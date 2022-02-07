 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Tattoo fan left red-faced after Virgin Mary inking turns into Vagina Mary   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Giggity, Tattoo, The Sun, TATTOO fan, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Virginity, Mary  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 9:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought Leviticus was fairly specific about NOT getting tattoos?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tattoo artist really muffed it
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would NOT hit that.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, all "Virgin Mary" pictures look like vaginas
 
Huntceet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a vagina!
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the pink. It's just too "medium rare".
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd hit that. With a stick while admonishing the fool and artist profanely.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was no accident.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's no way that wasn't intentional.  And it's pretty good.  The Virgin as an avatar of the divine feminine is not an unusual take.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: It's the pink. It's just too "medium rare".


sadly, bad ink isn't all that rare.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't order a Bloody Mary AMIRIGHT!?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plenty Ragrets.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Tattoo fan?" More like tattoo fanny.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't think the symbolism of the Virgin Mary and the Yoni are lost on the artists of history.

I mean, even the symbol for 'female', itself descended from the alchemical/zodiacal symbol for Venus, is basically a portrait of the relevant area.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Terrible place for a tattoo
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After all is said and done, she is most famous for her reproductive bits.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you massage Mary's head she weeps.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
if you are going to get a tattoo make sure to completely draw it out first, wait a day and look at it again.  Still seem like a good idea?  get someone who will tell you if you are wrong to take a look at it first.

\not anti-tat
\\came close a couple times to getting one myself
\\\never had one get past the "wait a day" evaluation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean....anyone who is familiar with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe has put this one together. I will say that the artist has gone above and beyond the normal implied Va Jay Jay....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, how bad could it be?

Fark user imageView Full Size


...  I guess the divine architect works in mysterious ways

/yowza
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That couldn't be anything but deliberately done .

That said, if I were her, I'd own it.  She for sure bought it
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [preview.redd.it image 850x1133]


Arby's Logo | We Have The Meats Sound Effect
Youtube AGTsiOttTYs
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was this tattoo designed by Georgia O'Keefe?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mukster: mrparks: It's the pink. It's just too "medium rare".

sadly, bad ink isn't all that rare.


But at least good ink is well done.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God thought you now you know architect an was.

Amen!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The poorly lineated Jason Isbell lyrics suggest that this person knew what they were doing.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grow up. This is just commemorating that time when a giant vagina appeared in the sky before 3 Portuguese children.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you are going to get a tattoo make sure to completely draw it out first, wait a day and look at it again.  Still seem like a good idea?  get someone who will tell you if you are wrong to take a look at it first.

\not anti-tat
\\came close a couple times to getting one myself
\\\never had one get past the "wait a day" evaluation.


You're not wrong!! I am 'tatted up' and I have a 'wait a year' policy. If I still want the design a year or more later, I make an appointment. YMMV, of course
 
lizaardvark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: I thought Leviticus was fairly specific about NOT getting tattoos?


I've heard that rumor but, as precise as the Bible can be about identifying your standard sins (like using cloth made of two different materials), a lot of the meaning has been lost over time. In many cases, the translators just kind of "wing it", 'cause obviously, the words are supposed to mean something but, nobody's quite sure about a few words here and there, so they just make up something that sounds reasonable.

We don't have any idea what fooking "Nephilim" were, that line about men not lying with men may actually have meant you're not supposed to screw boys, which is bad news for certain priests. We are not so clear on what they meant by "graven images", although there seems like an excellent chance that everybody's just been ignoring that one entirely. On the bright side, men don't have to be inspected to make sure they have two healthy testicles before being allowed into the temple, anymore... which is apparently sinful but, must be awkward in the winter.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.