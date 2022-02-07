 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Having your castration live-streamed on pay-per-view takes balls   (dailymail.co.uk)
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, it's not like we need everyone to be able to produce children.On the other hand, ouch! /On the gripping hand, my peen
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And this is the ad I get in the middle of the story!!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder that killing one's self is not a requirement for the Darwin Awards.

Rendering one's self incapable of reproduction is sufficient.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, it's a one off.
two, maybe
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a stent put in last week during kidney stone removal surgery.  It literally came with strings attached so I could pull it out myself.  Today is the day, anyone wanna watch?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x510]

And this is the ad I get in the middle of the story!!


cold. cuts
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a good story arc to this.   Doctor Pimple Popper at least has different pimples to pop.  You see one sack cut off and that should do it.  Ratings are gonna dive after the third episode unless you get some drama.

We replaced this guys pain killing medicine with water.  Let's see if he notices.

John here thinks he's getting "PAYED $50" cause the mouse covered the "S" with his tiny gloved hand.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons: Homer Starts Eating Himself!
Youtube sHRxzIrefv4
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until he joins the other Heaven's Gate cult members?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: buntz: [Fark user image 425x510]

And this is the ad I get in the middle of the story!!

cold. cuts


Who knew the singularity would have a great sense of humor?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many opt for a 'smoothie' - a procedure that leaves them with a fully smooth groin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair... only the first half takes balls...
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.


This doesn't sound like trained urologists performing sterile operations on people who have undergone appropriate preoperative psychological evaluation.  This sounds like a bunch of wacko cultists getting back alley sleezeballs to cut off their junk for funsies.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck is the matter with people?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: What the f*ck is the matter with people?


Have you met people?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: What the f*ck is the matter with people?


Username does not check out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I had a stent put in last week during kidney stone removal surgery.  It literally came with strings attached so I could pull it out myself.  Today is the day, anyone wanna watch?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.


The part of the story that got me was that the Japanese artist was charged with indecent exposure when he presented his cooked genitals to the diners.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.

The part of the story that got me was that the Japanese artist was charged with indecent exposure when he presented his cooked genitals to the diners.


Did the Health Department do a temperature check? The government says it's gotta be 165 F plus, but any chef will tell you you can get away w/ 145 F.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: What the f*ck is the matter with people?


Have you considered the upsides?  Hair loss and BPH are much less likely.  And.. I think that's it. Done as an adult, there aren't that many side effects. I know plenty of women that have had their uterus and ovaries removed - for various medical reasons.
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.

The part of the story that got me was that the Japanese artist was charged with indecent exposure when he presented his cooked genitals to the diners.


should have had more dressing on it
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.

The part of the story that got me was that the Japanese artist was charged with indecent exposure when he presented his cooked genitals to the diners.


Japanese porn blurs out the genitals, so some sort of law on the books that says all the actions of sex is okay and seeing breasts are okay, but genitals are a no-no. So some Shinto or Buddhist religious restriction against exposed genitals is out there.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 324x179]


Man, I spent most of a year thinking before getting snipped, and not once did it occur to me to monetize it in any way.  This is why I'm not rich.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I had a stent put in last week during kidney stone removal surgery.  It literally came with strings attached so I could pull it out myself.  Today is the day, anyone wanna watch?


I mean, I don't, but I'm sure *someone* does.

If you booted up an OnlyFans account, I'd be shocked if you couldn't gather at least a small paying audience.

Rule 34 is a rule for a reason.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: What the f*ck is the matter with people?



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Natalie Portmanteau: beezeltown: Consenting, competent adults should be able to have their genitals removed safely, in a clinical environment. The cannibalistic aspects of this practice may create some health related risks. None of it should be "criminal" in nature, though.

I may not understand it or personally agree with any of it, but consenting, competent adults doing things that don't really affect anyone else? Meh, whatever.

The part of the story that got me was that the Japanese artist was charged with indecent exposure when he presented his cooked genitals to the diners.

Japanese porn blurs out the genitals, so some sort of law on the books that says all the actions of sex is okay and seeing breasts are okay, but genitals are a no-no. So some Shinto or Buddhist religious restriction against exposed genitals is out there.


Wow.  I always thought it was Uncle Sam and his post war occupation of Japan.
Back when Playboy was cromulent, there was an outtake of a playmate making an (nowadays) offensive squint/grin whilst wearing full panties because Japanese Playboy forbid the nether regions and that was the explanation Playboy gave.  Yeah.  I read the articles sometimes.
 
