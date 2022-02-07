 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Only in Florida would a veterinarian wrestle a Burmese Python outside of a shopping mall and capture it in a cooler   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that a beer cooler was standard equipment for animal control officers on a lot of reptile calls. From New York City to Tampa to LA and Vegas.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this guy one night last week after coming home (I live in FL).  Certainly sobered me up quick!  He slithered down the hall carpet to greet me pretty fast but kind of got stunned when he hit the tile.  It was a very cold night.  I quickly went  into the garage and got one of those extended gripper things I got my mom when she had her hip replacement, snatched him up, and put him outside.  I had no idea what kind of snake he was at that moment, but did some interneting the next morning.  Appears to be a corn snake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't some cops do this a few weeks ago?

It was in a couch
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they captured it instead of killing it on site.  Those things have destroyed the native species there.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: I'm surprised they captured it instead of killing it on site.  Those things have destroyed the native species there.


On sight even.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"FWC says they are investigating."  What the heck would they investigate? There are pythons and alligators living in retention ponds and ditches all over that part of Florida.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooler Snake is my Whitesnake/Def Leppard/Bob Marley jam band.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you need to remove the kinda monsters that come out of the swamps of Florida, you don't call no whimpy 'critter getter. You call Dr Smash!!!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There is an old Vulcan proverb...."
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I found this guy one night last week after coming home (I live in FL).  Certainly sobered me up quick!  He slithered down the hall carpet to greet me pretty fast but kind of got stunned when he hit the tile.  It was a very cold night.  I quickly went  into the garage and got one of those extended gripper things I got my mom when she had her hip replacement, snatched him up, and put him outside.  I had no idea what kind of snake he was at that moment, but did some interneting the next morning.  Appears to be a corn snake.

[Fark user image 731x975]


You should probably move.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I found this guy one night last week after coming home (I live in FL).  Certainly sobered me up quick!  He slithered down the hall carpet to greet me pretty fast but kind of got stunned when he hit the tile.  It was a very cold night.  I quickly went  into the garage and got one of those extended gripper things I got my mom when she had her hip replacement, snatched him up, and put him outside.  I had no idea what kind of snake he was at that moment, but did some interneting the next morning.  Appears to be a corn snake.

[Fark user image image 731x975]


Corn snake, rat snake, or even red rat snake.

Back in my college daze in Florida a friend found (and kept) one.  He found it due to a freaked out Chinese student that saw it and was yelling SERPENT!  SERPENT!  at the top of his lungs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protecting his income stream.  Those snakes love purse dogs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about veterinarians in Myanmar,  subby?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He successfully captured the python using legal means within the bounds of being a veterinarian.
That was not wrasslin'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: BlippityBleep: I'm surprised they captured it instead of killing it on site.  Those things have destroyed the native species there.

On sight even.


Both work.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do pythons taste like?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What do pythons taste like?


They taste funny.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't pythons usually travel in pairs?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Impressive.  I mean, the wrestling thing, too, but how do you for one in one of these

wine-searcher.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pardo said Larin was able to identify the snake as a Burmese python which are not native to Florida, however, a large population is known to live in the wild, where they are considered an invasive species.

I'm not sure I would call the Dolphin Mall "wild "
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Don't pythons usually travel in pairs?
[th.bing.com image 413x351]


Ask Bubba the Love Sponge?
 
