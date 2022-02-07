 Skip to content
(Twitter) When you send a reporter to do a feel-good story about a principal sinking a half-court shot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice fun story to start the day.  Wish they would have  Gone back to him
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reporter Victor Williams' live skateboarding standup goes viral
Youtube LYpfXr2jNJM
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Reporter Victor Williams' live skateboarding standup goes viral]


Bravo, TV reporter man
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [YouTube video: Reporter Victor Williams' live skateboarding standup goes viral]


Thanks.  That was kinda cool.

/ unfinished headlines are not
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would also like the cred of the streets, but my understanding is that I'd have to leave my house to do so.
 
