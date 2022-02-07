 Skip to content
(Independent)   Want to join the Mile High Club and stay off no fly lists? Vegas has you covered   (independent.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless you're the first customers... Eww.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I'll start up a competitor. Quick trip around the traffic pattern will do it for a lot of guys.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's the phrase of the day: Ultraviolet Pollock painting.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unless you go to Denver....
 
padraig
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Unless you're the first customers... Eww.


Ok, I think I've got something mind-blowing to tell you about hotel rooms.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
it's cute if you can get past the gross factor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Unless you're the first customers... Eww.


I take it you've never stayed at a hotel.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a cop out

Gotta do it daytime, on a regional hop. Bareback.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do you have to have a partner, or can you sign up for a solo flight?
 
drtgb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the world can see you on the internet after you land when the pilot uploads the video.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I think I'll start up a competitor. Quick trip around the traffic pattern will do it for a lot of guys.


I'm betting a lot of guys have trouble performing once they're actually there.  Combo of pressure from having built the whole thing up as an 'event', the fact that the clock is ticking (even if it'd be plenty of time under normal circumstances), and the fact that they have a pseudo audience (not in the same room, but bet a lot of guys get in their own head about the pilots being right there behind the door and knowing what you're back there doing).
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
achewood.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
$995 for a 45 minute flight on a private jet is very cheap. The jizz mopper must be a volunteer.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Will they be providing this kind of flight pattern?
 
Headso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: lindalouwho: Unless you're the first customers... Eww.

I take it you've never stayed at a hotel.


I think with a hotel the primary purpose isn't for people to engage in freaky sex so we all live our lives pretending that just didn't happen in the hotel room we are staying in, it's like a coping mechanism, where the sex plane is undeniable.
 
