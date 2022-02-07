 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Today's Florida mad-libs headline: Naked man pulls fire alarm at Tampa high-rise apartment, sprays people with fire extinguisher as they evacuate   (wfla.com) divider line
17
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Police were called to a high-rise apartment building in Tampa after witnesses said a naked man pulled the fire alarm and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher as they evacuated."

I'm confused, because I've lived in a bunch of apartments across numerous States. Does anyone living in an apartment actually "evacuate" the premise upon hearing a fire alarm go off?

Might open a window and look around. Poke your head into the hallway.

Nobody that lives in an apartment in Tampa "evacuates" when the fire alarm goes off.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a Florida thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are they sure it was a fire extinguisher?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
EXFOLIATE!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Be happy naked Florida-Man was spraying with a fire extinguisher, not a gun or his penis?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: FTA: "Police were called to a high-rise apartment building in Tampa after witnesses said a naked man pulled the fire alarm and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher as they evacuated."

I'm confused, because I've lived in a bunch of apartments across numerous States. Does anyone living in an apartment actually "evacuate" the premise upon hearing a fire alarm go off?

Might open a window and look around. Poke your head into the hallway.

Nobody that lives in an apartment in Tampa "evacuates" when the fire alarm goes off.


A 'building' is evacuated. When a 'person' is evacuated, it means a very different thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without pictures.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quick, send this man to Ottawa!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: FTA: "Police were called to a high-rise apartment building in Tampa after witnesses said a naked man pulled the fire alarm and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher as they evacuated."

I'm confused, because I've lived in a bunch of apartments across numerous States. Does anyone living in an apartment actually "evacuate" the premise upon hearing a fire alarm go off?

Might open a window and look around. Poke your head into the hallway.

Nobody that lives in an apartment in Tampa "evacuates" when the fire alarm goes off.


I don't live in Tampa, but I never have evacuated. Too many false alarms. And when it's from a smoke detector in someone's apartment it's because they burnt toast or something.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought Tom Brady would exist a bit classier than that, guess I was wrong.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, spraying the fire extinguisher isn't that terrible.

There's other things he could have sprayed that would be much more upsetting
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Having worked and lived in highrises over the last 30 years, the alarm to actual fire ratio has been about 20:1. That number stretches much further when it's a college dorm (alarms went off at least once/day, sometimes multiple times overnight. Only one actual fire in that year.) Work buildings and hotels have had actual fires about 8 or 10 times, as well. Alarms go off all the damn time, though.

If some naked asshole sprayed a fire extinguisher during any of those events, the extinguisher might have found a new storage space where that guy would only have to grunt to set it off...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess it's true, there's a fetish for everything.

/naked man, naked man, please go back to naked land
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first time I got covered with a naked man's white foam.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If he wasn't shouting "It's my Birthday!!" while doing it then he did it wrong.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, I might've done this back in college if someone had dared me...
 
