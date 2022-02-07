 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   If you use a Dodge Charger to get away from your 3rd murder of a homeless person, you might be a serial killer   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Murder, Miami, Florida, Walking, Dodge Charger, Dodge, Assassination, real estate agent  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes sense. They don't even offer a manual transmission on Chargers.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He rolled up"

Hey, reporter, don't make him sound cool
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the homeless person didn't die on the first two tries, just let him go, man.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm driving a Tesla, am I more or less likely to be a serial killer? How about a Prius?

/Panel van seems like it should move me to the "Definitely" side.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a good ol' boy. Never meanin' no har... oh, wait.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't decide which is worst: the murder or admitting you own a Dodge.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Yeah, serial killers.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is what the Dexter reboot should have been
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they absolutely sure they have the right guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willy Suarez Maceo

Always three names. Always.

/ uh-oh ... Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just a good ol' boy. Never meanin' no har... oh, wait.


Uncle Ruckus, the real estate agent, should be proud to be caught and charged by the police.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x361]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim dodges, the attacker charges. Duh.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From the Dukes to today

Dodge Charger: The Official Car of Crime"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have red ribbons tied around their wrists?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Willy Suarez Maceo

Always three names. Always.



I believe the media does this intentionally (as a matter of policy) in order to avoid confusion with people who may have the same name.
 
eKonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's not how you murder hobos. You're supposed to let them come to you so there is no evidence of you roaming around hunting them.  Of course, there's always some record left - hobos do have ways of communicating to each other, like by using hobo signs.  For instance, outside my grandma's residence you might have found these:


frinkiac.comView Full Size


This way hobos can expect good vittles, a sexy daughter (shut up, she's my aunt but I still have a pulse!), and a mass hobo grave in the cellar.

/RIP Grandma!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dude, if this guy was white, his entire defense team would've been paid for by Fox. He is the pinnacle of their ideals concerning the homeless. Tuckie wishes he had this guy's nerve.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everyone driving a Dodge Charger kills homeless people confirmed!
 
ongbok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, are you saying that people who drive Dodge Chargers are serial killers?
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would have guessed it was a 1958 Plymouth Fury
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ATTEMPTED serial murderer. You need three bodies to be a serial killer. Maybe they just haven't brought the other charges yet, but words have meanings, dammit...
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it a Hellcat?

/never even once
 
Neil B. for Zod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure you want to question him...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A real estate agent murdering homeless people... I'm sure there's a joke in there somewhere.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: A real estate agent murdering homeless people... I'm sure there's a joke in there somewhere.


He doesn't like customers desperate for his business.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: thealgorerhythm: Willy Suarez Maceo

Always three names. Always.


I believe the media does this intentionally (as a matter of policy) in order to avoid confusion with people who may have the same name.


John Blaine Gacey and Jared Lee Hefner are grateful I'm sure
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: A real estate agent murdering homeless people... I'm sure there's a joke in there somewhere.


He teams up with a car salesman who murders people on the bus and an Abercrombie manager who kills them in the changing rooms at Goodwill. And Black Manta.

They call themselves: The Legion of Capitalism
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
filmdaily.coView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guy must think he's death proof.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Fiat Killer sounds ridiculous.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just a good ol' boy. Never meanin' no har... oh, wait.


The Coy and Vance episodes took a dark turn, apparently.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Can't decide which is worst: the murder or admitting you own a Dodge.


It's the face tattoo you can drive.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.