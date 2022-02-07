 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Women discover why their buttons are on a different side to men's buttons. And all down to duelling. Or babies. Or horse riding. Or Napoleon. Or something   (news.com.au) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: "Why"
TFA: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a lot of words that can be summed up as your blog sucks.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only button that matters is top and center, and hides
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What will they think of next?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always thought it was about having a dresser, which rich people did, so everything was made a certain way to keep the rich happy.

Sounds implausible.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are we really out of news?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd always heard that the buttons on men's clothes were on the right because most people are right handed and men dressed themselves while ladies had maids to help, thus the buttons on the left.

And no, I don't think anyone is suggesting that every woman had a maid, as that would lead to an infinite regression of maids, or at least a cyclic graph. But the societal levels that dictated fashion likely did have maids.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I always thought it was about having a dresser, which rich people did, so everything was made a certain way to keep the rich happy.

Sounds implausible.


And that was the last paragraph in TFA.  After inferring that women hold babies in their right arms which makes them right handed and they use their left hands to unbutton things.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now do (lack of) pockets on women's dresses!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and here I am thinking about a women's other button

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Now do (lack of) pockets on women's dresses!!


I blame it on muffs. Such a stupid and pretentious piece of fashion.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I wear mens' shirts.  When I put on a shirt that buttons the other way, I'm like, what the hell?  This is a GIRLS shirt.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'd always heard that the buttons on men's clothes were on the right because most people are right handed and men dressed themselves while ladies had maids to help, thus the buttons on the left.

And no, I don't think anyone is suggesting that every woman had a maid, as that would lead to an infinite regression of maids, or at least a cyclic graph. But the societal levels that dictated fashion likely did have maids.


No, this makes sense.  The rich who could afford maids could afford more than one, and considering "in service" workers were in the "tradesmen" class the whole apprenticeship thing applied as well.  So at anytime there were probably one or two apprentices to assist the head maid and each other.

/Yes, I've been reading a lot of Dickens recently, why do you ask?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The story I heard was that men are too stupid an lazy to button their own shirts.  Women's buttons are actually correct.  Men's are backwards to make it easier for women to button up the shirt for the stupid, uncoordinated man, who's hands are so blistered and calloused from working the fields, that they lack the dexterity to do it themselves.

Or some stupidity along those lines.

I'm sure that you all have had at least part of that story at some point, and probably 0% of it is true.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Are we really out of news?



Yes.
This is the end of the Internet.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dunno about you guys, but even though I'm far from ambidextrous, I can open or close a shirt with either hand. I can't be the only one.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I never knew about the buttons thing in my 20's, and I accidentally wore a woman's coat for like 4 years. It didn't look like a woman's coat, it was just a pea coat. Nobody said anything to me. Who cares. Would wear it again.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Buttons are old-skool. Velcro adds valuable time to dueling & baby-feeding alike.
Do NOT ask me about zippers or that telltale scar on my scrotum!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I never knew about the buttons thing in my 20's, and I accidentally wore a woman's coat for like 4 years. It didn't look like a woman's coat, it was just a pea coat. Nobody said anything to me. Who cares. Would wear it again.


We didn't say anything because we just wanted to see how long you would keep wearing it.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Buttons are old-skool. Velcro adds valuable time to dueling & baby-feeding alike.
Do NOT ask me about zippers or that telltale scar on my scrotum!


The Telltale Scrotum is the name of my erotic Edgar Allen Poe fan fiction.
 
Mukster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can never find the lady button.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OMG This is intolerable and sexist!
I'm unfollowing buttons on all social media!
 
mike_d85
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I always heard the maid story, but I've also heard another theory about women's buttons that I found interesting: fashion will often do less practical things in women's clothing for the sake of appearances (i.e. "large pockets will ruin the silhouette").  In women's clothing when industrialization took off most buttons weren't the same as the familiar modern buttons (a flat disk with holes), but more of a shank button with a fabric loop buttonhole (I googled the sewing terms).  So in that case a fabric loop is more difficult to manipulate than the button and therefore the LOOP makes more sense to be right-handed.  So when once the mass production set in, it was just tradition even when fashion changed and modern buttons became commonplace.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: What will they think of next?

[Fark user image 300x169]


I have found the zipper part that does the zippering can be on the left side for lady's jackets as well.

equally annoying.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm left-handed, so I've always thought it was all just how it ought to be. Unlike pie servers and turntable arms and so forth.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: johnny_vegas: Now do (lack of) pockets on women's dresses!!

I blame it on muffs. Such a stupid and pretentious piece of fashion.


They've fallen out of fashion over the last 30 years or so...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Women's clothing is not just driven by fashion. Sure, it's more expensive, has no pockets, and the zippers and buttons are on the opposite side from 'traditional' men's clothing, but women's clothing is often of a softer fabric and is more comfortable than men's clothing. And honestly, after a long day, there's nothing better than slipping into a nice soft silk robe, or maybe a daring little négligée with back-seam stockings and garters, or even if you're feeling spicy, a crotchless silk teddy and cuffs with a bunny tail and severe heels. You can sleep all night in a luxurious little French lacy number and work all day in rough flannel, but sometimes after a full day of lumberjacking, you just want to be pretty and hang around in bars.

Monty Python - Lumberjack Song
Youtube FshU58nI0Ts
 
