(Funker530)   Not News: Guy tries to rob store. News: Guy's attempt is thwarted by clerk. Fark: By throwing the guy out the window   (funker530.com) divider line
17
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
+1 for the clerk
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has English lost the word "defenestration"?

I guess we need an emoji for that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And he wasn't even supposed to be there today.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, a video from 2013. Thanks for the timely news Funker530.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeesh, living the retail dream.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knew but was still surprised to see the guy on the bike immediately take off after his friend was thrown through the window.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ROAD HOUSE!
 
Defenestrater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I approve.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Has English lost the word "defenestration"?

I guess we need an emoji for that.


Not quite an emoji, but the meme's been around a while.
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nice.
+1 for the clerk


+1 to saving throw.........
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why they need to bring back oldde tyme Western bar doors that swing freely.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Asia?

Brazil? I thought they just shot people.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Has English lost the word "defenestration"?

I guess we need an emoji for that.


I was reading a paper about building techniques and various insulating materials the other day and saw the word "fenestration" for the first time in regards to heat entering a building through windows,
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: Nice.
+1 for the clerk

+1 to saving throw.........


looks like the bad guy got turned into a magic missile.
 
