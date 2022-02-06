 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Federal agents shut down Ohio elder-care program   (cnn.com) divider line
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, I say 'Brava subby, brava!'
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop rescuing morons please.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subby.  Well done.
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subby

HOTY material.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens like every year. Idiots go play on ice and then act all surprised Pikachu when ice, ya know, moves.

Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Stop rescuing morons please.


I hope they make them pay for the rescue.

I used to live near there and I remember this sort of thing happening with some regularity.   Some years the lake freezes solid and stays that way for months; some years the ice cover is rather more transient.  So every now and again you see a news story about some dingus on a snowcat or an ATV who ends up floating in the lake with his toy down at the bottom and a CG helo circling overhead.

Some of the year-round residents of the islands used to have trucks or jeeps they'd modify for driving out on the ice, because once the lake freezes and the ferries stop running the only other way to the mainland was by air.  Those would usually have a fair amount of bodywork cut off to make them lighter, and the roofs were always removed so you could bail in case the ice gave way.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do what they do in hiking areas like the white mountains: make them buy a license/tag or make them responsible for the rescue. We're a stupid species, I have no idea how most of us are still alive.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better have to cough up the money for that rescue!  Why should tax payers have to pay for stupidity like this.  Just like how you have to pay when you drive onto a flooded road, you go out on ice you have to pay to get rescued.
 
ghostwind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're such a hoser. Take off, eh!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Catawba Island is not actually an island (it was at one time, but is not currently).  It's the protrusion on the north side of Marblehead Peninsula.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby, we'd all be better off if the headline stopped after "Ohio".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag is holding the beer.
 
callmeox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Coast Guard works for free and I believe the good Samaritan does as well for moving people to the shore.

I believe the good Samaritan makes some serious bank retrieving snowmobiles and four wheelers from ice floes, tho.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby!  +1
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Local newscasts warned of this early that day. Showed satellite photos of the ice breaking up. Wind forecast was for the ice to be moved from shore.

Idiots
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about the snowmobiles? Who will rescue those?
 
