(Law and Crime)   Uncle who said he had nothing to do with it apparently had plenty to do with it   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Police, David Wesley Prevatte, Paitin Fields, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, law enforcement's investigatory process, Pender County, North Carolina, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, local NBC affiliate WECT  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Really? That usually works for me.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whats up with all these criminals who say they dont do the stuff that they did?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.


It is always funny how they scream about stranger danger but the worst things that happen to kids are usually by loved ones or family friends.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just fiddling about
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Madman drummers bummers: Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.

It is always funny how they scream about stranger danger but the worst things that happen to kids are usually by loved ones or family friends.


Ya, so.....dont have kids?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: medical staff uncovered evidence of sexual assault.
Fields died three days later. An autopsy report concluded that she was strangled to death after suffering sexual abuse.

Have a ride scumbag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or loved ones
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me cynical, but that entire story reeks of 'patsy'.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: FTFA: medical staff uncovered evidence of sexual assault.
Fields died three days later. An autopsy report concluded that she was strangled to death after suffering sexual abuse.

Have a ride scumbag.

[Fark user image image 433x355]


You'll gum up the works...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Call me cynical, but that entire story reeks of 'patsy'.


Cynical.

/first
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Call me cynical, but that entire story reeks of 'patsy'.


I know. It's so rare for a white man to be charged with a sex crime or murder in North Carolina.

I'm sure there are at least a dozen black men who were within 20 miles of the scene who are each more guilty than this guy.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Madman drummers bummers: Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.

It is always funny how they scream about stranger danger but the worst things that happen to kids are usually by loved ones or family friends.


Saw stats from the FBI or DOJ, I don't remember which, that over 80% of murder victims and over 90% of rape victims know their attacker.

Stranger danger is real, but it's relatively rare.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Arkkuss: FTFA: medical staff uncovered evidence of sexual assault.
Fields died three days later. An autopsy report concluded that she was strangled to death after suffering sexual abuse.

Have a ride scumbag.

[Fark user image image 433x355]

You'll gum up the works...


Not if you feed him in nice and slow.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says "anger issues" like throttling a 5 year old. Also threatening an investigator because you're mad.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Driedsponge: Call me cynical, but that entire story reeks of 'patsy'.

Cynical.

/first


If he did it, he deserves to rot in hell, but 5 years of no police information at all, then suddenly they arrest the uncle with a criminal past whose DNA they've had for over 4 years?  Is there any level of police that warrants this much trust at purely face value?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolloxReader: Nothing says "anger issues" like throttling a 5 year old. Also threatening an investigator because you're mad.


To be fair, threatening an investigator because you're happy would be weird.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in a group therapy thing a while back. One day a new person joined the group and told her story. She was there cause her 5 year old got brutally raped. By the time her story was done I was so nauseous and unsettled I almost quit the group. There is no punishment harsh enough for these people. We need to go much further and get medieval with them.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: BolloxReader: Nothing says "anger issues" like throttling a 5 year old. Also threatening an investigator because you're mad.

To be fair, threatening an investigator because you're happy would be weird.


I don't think these stupid pigs should get to say stuff like, "Well, the guy did threaten me." Yeah. Because you are a sh*thead f*cking cop.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: groppet: Madman drummers bummers: Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.

It is always funny how they scream about stranger danger but the worst things that happen to kids are usually by loved ones or family friends.

Ya, so.....dont have kids?


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: groppet: Madman drummers bummers: Kid woulda been safer with a stranger.

It is always funny how they scream about stranger danger but the worst things that happen to kids are usually by loved ones or family friends.

Saw stats from the FBI or DOJ, I don't remember which, that over 80% of murder victims and over 90% of rape victims know their attacker.

Stranger danger is real, but it's relatively rare.


And even more so "trafficking"

I guess it's hard to wrap our heads around the fact that people that we know are the most likely to kill or abuse us.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0095484/

Uncle might have had something to do with it...
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Really? That usually works for me.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like a perfect "bullet and a burial" candidate. Please do not waste our tax money on a POS like this.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that wasnt very niece of him.
 
