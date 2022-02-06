 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Plague convoy truckers try to burn down Ottawa apartment building because the residents asked them to be quiet   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those farkers need to go away for a good long time. Someplace cold.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Those farkers need to go away for a good long time. Someplace cold.


They're in Canada. Cant really get much colder than that.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scum of the Earth.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy shiat.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Those farkers need to go away for a good long time. Someplace cold.


It gets cold in prison, doesn't it?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They tried to murder a whole building full of people.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, gee, that's truly chilling.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: Public Call Box: Those farkers need to go away for a good long time. Someplace cold.

They're in Canada. Cant really get much colder than that.


Cold is relative in Canada. East coast, cold and damp. Southern and Eastern Ontario, cold and damp to farking cold. The Prairies, Really god-damn farking cold. BC, for the most part, not that cold.

I'm for building a prison in Moose Jaw and letting the polar bears play with them.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These assholes need prison time.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The police took away some of their fuel tonight. I'm hoping that when I wake up tomorrow there will have been massive arrests and a reckoning. But I think that's unrealistic. It will be a few more days of escalating action until they move in to mop up the holdouts. Meanwhile, the asshole occupiers are crying that the fuel was to heat tents that their children were sleeping in. Monsters.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FreakyBunny: Meanwhile, the asshole occupiers are crying that the fuel was to heat tents that their children were sleeping in. Monsters.


Sounds like they had enough fuel for attempted murder.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so they wanna make this this trudeau's "november crisis"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FreakyBunny: The police took away some of their fuel tonight. I'm hoping that when I wake up tomorrow there will have been massive arrests and a reckoning. But I think that's unrealistic. It will be a few more days of escalating action until they move in to mop up the holdouts. Meanwhile, the asshole occupiers are crying that the fuel was to heat tents that their children were sleeping in. Monsters.


I thought things were going to wrap-up on Wednesday.  I telework and it doesn't effect me personally but even I am sick of these f$ckers.  I can't imagine what is like for people who are affected by it.

This is just when COVID restrictions were being lifted and things were started to return to normal again and these racist assholes are f$cking it up.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FreakyBunny:Meanwhile, the asshole occupiers are crying that the fuel was to heat tents that their children were sleeping in. Monsters.

...which is why they lit it on fire inside an apartment lobby after taping the building doors shut, and then ran away.

This makes sense if you're stupid, I guess.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America is rubbing off on Canada.

And not in the Canadian girlfriend kind of way.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was told I wasn't allowed to say protestors shouldn't set things on fire. I was told whether I don't think their actions are justified is irrelevant; it is up to the outraged to decide such things and my job is to listen.

:)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: Public Call Box: Those farkers need to go away for a good long time. Someplace cold.

They're in Canada. Cant really get much colder than that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They got a screen cap of one of those alleged attempted murderers. I'm curious to see who it is, and what his background is. How does somebody get from being told to pipe down, to allegedly attempting to murder the people in the apartment building?
 
ktang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: FreakyBunny: Meanwhile, the asshole occupiers are crying that the fuel was to heat tents that their children were sleeping in. Monsters.

Sounds like they had enough fuel for attempted murder.


They got some firestarter logs (for fireplaces).
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Legitimate political discourse, eh.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was it arson or legitimate political discourse? I just can't figure it out. Maybe both sides are bad? After all, why install doors if you don't want them taped shut? It was a provocation! Poor truckers.... /s
 
Slaxl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bonus "I'm head of the arson department, drop me a line" tweet in the responses. I really hope they didn't fall for that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Arson? Man, they could go to jail for like 3 months for arson. Even 6 months if someone dies.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gotta admit that I kind of like that Canada has a good contingency of morons.  Living in the US my whole life, I thought we had completely cornered the market on them.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It might be productive if the police chief didn't think "ending Covid" was somehow Trudeau's responsibility. They've been slow walking this whole thing, apparently waiting for Trudeau to relent and eliminate Covid-19.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time to join the Proud Boys on the terrorist list there, i'm thinking, because this is nothing else except actual terrorism.
 
Nullav
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And now Canada's radiating south, because I feel like apologizing for the US' idiocy.

/Y'know, as much as a bystander to a train wreck can apologize to the bystanders on the other end of a border-crossing rail.
//This is definitely our shiat slung over the fence.
 
Attention Deficit Destroyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.


The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Attention Deficit Destroyer: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...


I meant from the get-go. We're what, four days in at this point?

Show up and run them out of town. See what is happening in Vancouver for a better example.

https://twitter.com/travisprasadctv/status/1490036436040515584?s=21
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Attention Deficit Destroyer: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...


I think by ''confront'' he means with loaded firearms.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clearly first time arsonists. You're supposed to place the logs up against the wall, not in the center where there's no fuel. Everybody knows that. /s
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Didn't that happen in Portland during some occupation thing in 2020? Something something things always take two years to get to Canada.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These thuggo bastards have gone totally off-script and are in dire need of the Tiananmen Square treatment.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Attention Deficit Destroyer: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...

I think by ''confront'' he means with loaded firearms.


Just as long as the firearms aren't borrowed and the location isn't half an hour from their home though, right?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok...but no one wants this.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F**k the police. Call in the army.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peki: Attention Deficit Destroyer: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...

I meant from the get-go. We're what, four days in at this point?

Show up and run them out of town. See what is happening in Vancouver for a better example.

https://twitter.com/travisprasadctv/status/1490036436040515584?s=21


Yes...like critical mass
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just like Trumper Americans!

https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1PJ14H
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peki: Attention Deficit Destroyer: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

The OP literally said that this was in response to the residents confronting the truckers...

I meant from the get-go. We're what, four days in at this point?

Show up and run them out of town. See what is happening in Vancouver for a better example.

https://twitter.com/travisprasadctv/status/1490036436040515584?s=21


Gimli: Never thought I'd protest side by side with a biker.
Critical Mass: What about a friend?
Gimli: Aye, I could do that.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I was told I wasn't allowed to say protestors shouldn't set things on fire. I was told whether I don't think their actions are justified is irrelevant; it is up to the outraged to decide such things and my job is to listen.

:)


fark you, scumbag. This is an apartment building
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.


We keep us safe 👊🏽
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Didn't that happen in Portland during some occupation thing in 2020? Something something things always take two years to get to Canada.


Let's see...

The fires at the courthouse were trash fires in front of the entrance, and had no chance of damaging the building. Mostly they were using the smoke to try to obscure the vision of the snipers firing rubber bullets and pepper balls.

There was a fire in the lobby of Mayor Ted Wheeler's condo building, but it was restricted to a trash can and wasn't intended to harm anyone. Tear Gas Ted ended up moving as a result.

There was also a trash can fire in the PPA building (police union) that was put out by the fire department, and a billboard was torched but didn't spread any further. The PPA building was empty at the time. Everything else was dumpster/mattress/trash fires in the middle of the street.

Portland activists weren't into harming innocent folks, despite what the media wanted to portray.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: Peki: This is what happens when you don't confront these people.

You can't rely on the police to protect you; we must learn to take care of ourselves.

We keep us safe 👊🏽


We keep us safe 👊
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: It might be productive if the police chief didn't think "ending Covid" was somehow Trudeau's responsibility. They've been slow walking this whole thing, apparently waiting for Trudeau to relent and eliminate Covid-19.


Apparently all you have to do is stand up and declare, "I'm so over this whole COVID thing.." and it
magically disappears..
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ktang: They got a screen cap of one of those alleged attempted murderers. I'm curious to see who it is, and what his background is. How does somebody get from being told to pipe down, to allegedly attempting to murder the people in the apartment building?


He's a terrorist, the same type of upstanding pillar of the community that attacked the Capitol or carbombs public spaces in Israel. These people are selfish shiatbirds, convinced that their great cause is so necessary that it justifies killing anyone who gets in their way.

These losers deserve, at a minimum, a life sentence but probably capital punishment.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As for the arson story...

I dunno. A lot of it doesn't make sense. It might be a false flag, it might not.
 
ktang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squik2: Clearly first time arsonists. You're supposed to place the logs up against the wall, not in the center where there's no fuel. Everybody knows that. /s


Arson is burning an empty building. This is, allegedly, attempted murder.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ShockDiode: Smackledorfer: I was told I wasn't allowed to say protestors shouldn't set things on fire. I was told whether I don't think their actions are justified is irrelevant; it is up to the outraged to decide such things and my job is to listen.

:)

fark you, scumbag. This is an apartment building


All arson endangers people.

Fires, particularly those set in fits of rage, often do things that aren't intended.

Don't defend arson, scumbag. It's. Always. Wrong. It's wrong if you're a moronic qanon idiot trump following antivax clown, and it's still wrong if you are a righteous young progressive mad at inequality.

Maybe, MAYBE, I could get behind violence in protests if it targeted the actual bad guys (of course, in this case I suppose the arsonists think they are doing just that) and someone went and burned down Mitch McConnell's home. But oddly, the angry and violent never seem to pick their targets.

Mad at (((bankers))) keeping you down? Go shoot up a synagogue.

That always seems to be the way of it.
 
