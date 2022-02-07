 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Let's just relax up here on the second floor of my home....OH GOOD GOD   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor said the two men in the vehicle, Nunn and Balog, had stopped at a Washington-area bar but that Nunn wasn't served because he was already intoxicated. He said they were likely going to someone's home.

I'd say that was an accurate assessment of their destination.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor said the two men in the vehicle, Nunn and Balog, had stopped at a Washington-area bar but that Nunn wasn't served because he was already intoxicated. He said they were likely going to someone's home.

Bartender: No ditch beer for you!
Nunn: I don't need no ditch beer! I'll put my truck in the ditch without your stinkin' beer.  And just to show you I'll jump the ditch and hit a house!
Bartender: No house beer for you either!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a woman get cut off once at a bar, she went around to every patron and said she'd give 10$ to anyone who buys her something.   She got into with security and was bounced.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying cars are real broh.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyers for the homeowners are gonna make a tidy sum when they sue the bar that over-served the driver earlier, if the driver did get shiatfaced at a bar.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. House really needs help.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's it, Maude, we're puttin the second floor underground!"
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: I saw a woman get cut off once at a bar, she went around to every patron and said she'd give 10$ to anyone who buys her something.   She got into with security and was bounced.


Ok
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is there some liability to allowing a patron you believe drunk to leave if your patrons mostly arrive by car?
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a house at the end top of a T intersection a couple blocks from my house.  (14 mile and Greenfield in Birmingham, MI for those playing at home).  They had a problem with people crashing into their house, so they plopped a big ass rock in their front yard.  A couple years ago someone smashed into the rock, they went airborne and smashed into the second floor of the neighbor's house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was the tan house on the right that was hit.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Is there some liability to allowing a patron you believe drunk to leave if your patrons mostly arrive by car?


You can't detain someone against their will because they *might* commit a crime.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nunn was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and found in the first floor, Pfieffer said. His injuries were minor, authorities said.

I'd love to see a replay of how this idiot managed to walk away from an accident where they had to specify which floor he came to rest on in the those he hit.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's some dumb luck. Put up a retaining wall for a tree on the side of a large yard ans someone hits at at the exact right angle at the exact right speed to launch into your bedroom.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A passenger, Tyler Balog, 24, also of Washington Borough, was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The driver may face serious charges

So he drove drunk, killed a person and destroyed a house, but there's a possibility he won't face serious charges?  Really?
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Muta: There's a house at the end top of a T intersection a couple blocks from my house.  (14 mile and Greenfield in Birmingham, MI for those playing at home).  They had a problem with people crashing into their house, so they plopped a big ass rock in their front yard.  A couple years ago someone smashed into the rock, they went airborne and smashed into the second floor of the neighbor's house.

[Fark user image image 532x362]

It was the tan house on the right that was hit.


Mission accomplished. Until your neighbor installs some sort of deflector to redirect incoming traffic back towards your house.
 
