(Law and Crime)   MAYBE OKAY: bringing an inmate his last meal. DEFINITELY NOT OKAY: Taking your friend to McDonald's for his last meal before murdering and dismembering him   (lawandcrime.com)
27
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reportedly expecting to fail an impending drug test, Meeks is alleged to have planned Whetzel's murder.  She is said to have texted a friend that if she was going back to jail she might as well "make it worth her while."


Makes sense to me!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
22 year old high school student...
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She's koo-koo crazy. Unlike Julia Enright, who's just a straight up psychopath.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crazy beeotch.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, that's straight-up 1st-degree murder and worthy of the death penalty. She figured she was going to go back to jail, this 22-year-old high school student, so she murdered someone who called her out for selling drugs to someone who OD'd and nearly died.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
formally pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges, including counts of first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, and concealing and defiling a corpse in the death of Dylan D. Whetzel, the Fredericksburg, Va. Free Lance-Star reported.

"murder by mob"? Are the fries being charged with murder, too?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: formally pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges, including counts of first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduction, and concealing and defiling a corpse in the death of Dylan D. Whetzel, the Fredericksburg, Va. Free Lance-Star reported.

"murder by mob"? Are the fries being charged with murder, too?


Two obese Patti's, special Saul, ...
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities were quickly alerted to the murder as Thomas and Samuels reportedly ran into the latter's grandfather after disposing of the body in the woods.
The elder man reportedly went to investigate, which is when he found Whetzel's remains as well as the bloody Cobalt ax and called 911.

I've been accused of having a sliding scale of a moral compass before but I think we can all agree that you gotta take the old man out in that situation. In for a penny, in for a pound.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: [Fark user image 425x573]


This is funny as shiat

For those who cannot read German, it says "We want you" (or "we're looking for you", but "we want you" sounds more American so I'm going with that.)
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a looker
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: danielscissorhands: [Fark user image 425x573]

This is funny as shiat

For those who cannot read German, it says "We want you" (or "we're looking for you", but "we want you" sounds more American so I'm going with that.)


That's sorta like what I thought it said....but not exactly.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Oh, my God. I'm just tripping out. What the fark did [Thomas] do?" the grandfather reportedly said when speaking to a 911 dispatcher
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dark brew: Authorities were quickly alerted to the murder as Thomas and Samuels reportedly ran into the latter's grandfather after disposing of the body in the woods.
The elder man reportedly went to investigate, which is when he found Whetzel's remains as well as the bloody Cobalt ax and called 911.

I've been accused of having a sliding scale of a moral compass before but I think we can all agree that you gotta take the old man out in that situation. In for a penny, in for a pound.


Things start out simple, but then they can unravel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Macdonalds Really? I'd have gone Waffle House, given the circumstances. It's the least we can do.
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Google shows a guy with the same name from the same area as being busted a couple of years ago for vehicle burglary. If that's him then he's lucky he got a last meal. That's not a fancy crowd he was running with.
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dark brew: Authorities were quickly alerted to the murder as Thomas and Samuels reportedly ran into the latter's grandfather after disposing of the body in the woods.
The elder man reportedly went to investigate, which is when he found Whetzel's remains as well as the bloody Cobalt ax and called 911.

I've been accused of having a sliding scale of a moral compass before but I think we can all agree that you gotta take the old man out in that situation. In for a penny, in for a pound.


Why so specific about the cobalt? I suppose many steel alloys have some amount of cobalt in them, but an axe? Described as cobalt?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ya know, as clever as stoners can be about making things to smoke pot with, other drugs seem pretty low on the creativity and planning. Couldn't even do a decent job of disposing the body, they had to go buy an axe, when they needed a shovel and or a cubic yard of wet wood chips.
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Macdonalds Really? I'd have gone Waffle House, given the circumstances. It's the least we can do.


He was definitely scattered.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

valenumr: dark brew: Authorities were quickly alerted to the murder as Thomas and Samuels reportedly ran into the latter's grandfather after disposing of the body in the woods.
The elder man reportedly went to investigate, which is when he found Whetzel's remains as well as the bloody Cobalt ax and called 911.

I've been accused of having a sliding scale of a moral compass before but I think we can all agree that you gotta take the old man out in that situation. In for a penny, in for a pound.

Why so specific about the cobalt? I suppose many steel alloys have some amount of cobalt in them, but an axe? Described as cobalt?


I think they meant Kobalt. It's a brand of tools.

mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And it ain't even McRib season.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
McDonald's is tacky. I take all my victims to Applebee's first. If you're gonna off someone, at least do it classy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You wonder if a dad, uncle or older brother molested the killer somewhere along the way.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The quartet first stopped at McDonald's to eat. Meeks reportedly referred to the stop as Whetzel's "last meal" in text messages recovered by the authorities.

Super creepy
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If a woman who looked like that offered to buy me McDonalds, I'd just assume I'm about to be killed.

Never understood the last meal thing in prison. If I knew the date/time I was going to die, I'd be so stressed I doubt I'd be able to eat for days leading up to it.
 
