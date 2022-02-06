 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   Trial finally begins Monday for elderly ex-cop charged with shooting unarmed man in movie theater who threw popcorn at him. Only took 8 YEARS since shooting took place   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Mobile phone, Pasco County, Florida, Chad Olson, Trial, Christopher Reeve, Curtis Reeves, ABC Action News, Judge  
•       •       •

609 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 7:41 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So when someone is credited for time served against his sentence, does that mean time actually in jail or does it include time on bail?

Who am I kidding. Cops don't go to jail for stuff like this.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WTF? He shot WHITE FOLK?
Oh wait - says here the guy threw popcorn at him? I'm gonna back the blue here.
/I'm catching on.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably would have taken even longer or would never had it happen at all had George Floyd not been murdered.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they think people were going to forget?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: WTF? He shot WHITE FOLK?
Oh wait - says here the guy threw popcorn at him? I'm gonna back the blue here.
/I'm catching on.


In the cop's defense, the guy's name was Chad and he was texting.  While I certainly don't think that either of those things deserves capital punishment, both combined and he should probably see the inside of a jail cell for 20 years to reflect.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were hoping he was going to die before trial, he's 79 and carries a gun in public, he isn't long for this world.


Seriously though, why is it so hard to say "gun for gun" meaning, you can't claim self defense with a gun unless they have one too. Simple AF. Let's hold cops to the same standard.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did they think people were going to forget?


I forgot all about this guy.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Throwing popcorn? That's asalted and buttery. Completely understandable reaction.
 
advex101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Popcorn?  That shiat is salted!  Suppose it got in my eye!  Stand your ground!

/Just asking questions.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Throwing popcorn isn't polite and gun-collecting 2nd Amendment-loving he-men will shove their gun in your face and scream at you, "AN ARMED SOCIETY IS A POLITE SOCIETY!!!!".
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In fairness, the pandemic started right before the shooting.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: In fairness, the pandemic started right before the shooting.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
KInd of understandable since it was the movie Left Behind starring Nicholas cage.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like a reasonable response to having popcorn tossed at you.

/ in Floriduh
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, the case will be dismissed because he didn't get his right to a speedy trial?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Killer "cop" killed a father who was answering his phone because the babysitter was calling about his child. "Cop" is in air quotes because he wasn't a trained officer, he was a "reserve officer", which in this context means he was able to pay the local grifter sheriff for a few ride alongs and got a badge to Lord over little people in return. He was yelling at the father because of the phone, and the father was pissed about the nosey old man, words were exchanged and popcorn was thrown - then the asshole pulled a gun and made an orphan- for "failure to respect my authority".

The ego tripping murderer should have been in prison immediately, but what are you going to do?
He's rich.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The guy he shot was on his cellphone in a movie theater. I think we can all agree this was a clean shooting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ahm just an old time country lawyer chicken, y'all.  But y'all can't expect a man to move to another seat in an empty theater, y'all.   Especially, Ah say, especially after he left that theater to seek out a manager of said theater.   He'd just be plum tuckered out - like the only bull on the first day o' mating season, if'n you know what I mean.  Tuckered point, plain 'n simple.

I do want to know what movie they were seeing.  Maybe it was SpiderMan:  Far from CGI "My spidey sense tells me to take the crosstown bus"

And can you cap a guy in a theater without causing a stampede?  I mean, that theater was empty but maybe there was a better movie playing in one of the others.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm on the side of whoever sat down first. TFA said the theater was mostly empty, so one of the parties chose to sit down near the other and engage in assholish (texting or shooting) behavior.

Mostly not serious
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Killer "cop" killed a father who was answering his phone because the babysitter was calling about his child. "Cop" is in air quotes because he wasn't a trained officer, he was a "reserve officer", which in this context means he was able to pay the local grifter sheriff for a few ride alongs and got a badge to Lord over little people in return. He was yelling at the father because of the phone, and the father was pissed about the nosey old man, words were exchanged and popcorn was thrown - then the asshole pulled a gun and made an orphan- for "failure to respect my authority".

The ego tripping murderer should have been in prison immediately, but what are you going to do?
He's rich.


Correction, he was a retired cop who was allowed to keep his gun and badge as a "reserve officer". The texting occurred during the previews, and the theater was mostly empty (meaning the killer could have just moved). The (soon to be) widow complained to management about the aggressive geezer, but nothing was done.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
THE SYSTEM WORKS!!!!!
 
synithium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow.  Polite society indeed.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texting during a movie?? If this guy wasn't an ex-cop you would be throwing him a parade.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Throw only donuts and money at cops if you want to live.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, the case will be dismissed because he didn't get his right to a speedy trial?


That appears to be the plan. He's 79. Drag it out as long as possible. Then, if convicted drag out sentencing. Then whine about poor health and house arrest would be more appropriate due to medications and physical therapy required because this outstanding citizen and former guardian of peace sacrificed his body through years of dedicated service as a policeman...
Hey, I'm pretty good at this crap. Wonder if they need a consultant on the case?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mfsst10: Manfred J. Hattan: In fairness, the pandemic started right before the shooting.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


OK, maybe it only *feels* like we've been in this thing for the better part of a decade.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Private_Citizen: Killer "cop" killed a father who was answering his phone because the babysitter was calling about his child. "Cop" is in air quotes because he wasn't a trained officer, he was a "reserve officer", which in this context means he was able to pay the local grifter sheriff for a few ride alongs and got a badge to Lord over little people in return. He was yelling at the father because of the phone, and the father was pissed about the nosey old man, words were exchanged and popcorn was thrown - then the asshole pulled a gun and made an orphan- for "failure to respect my authority".

The ego tripping murderer should have been in prison immediately, but what are you going to do?
He's rich.

Correction, he was a retired cop who was allowed to keep his gun and badge as a "reserve officer". The texting occurred during the previews, and the theater was mostly empty (meaning the killer could have just moved). The (soon to be) widow complained to management about the aggressive geezer, but nothing was done.


Texting during previews?  Who cares?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.