(WMUR New Hampshire)   Excuse me while I whip this out
15
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Send in Lili von Shtupp!

RanHakubi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The sheriff's a BONG!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Love free or die, new Hampshire.
Why isnt weed legal?
Oh live...
Foia u too.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm kind of astounded they found a black man in New Hampshire at all.

Good on the new sheriff.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course, you'll have the good taste not to mention that I spoke to you.
 
Katwang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: The sheriff's a BONG!


He said the new sheriff is a near.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cool, shade under a bicentennial you've recognized black people.
Keep it classy nh
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And a sherriff, oh it gets better north east.
Lol, for real?

/hes a hard r
//mark brave, your fired before July 4th
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he has his video camera on at all times.

/and shares the videos online to how people respond to him
//especially "influential people"
///while DUI
 
tnpir
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ohhhh baby, he is so TALENTED.

And they're so DUMB.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Robin Hood Men in Tights - A Black Sheriff
Youtube g3s7XjepwWA
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tnpir: Ohhhh baby, he is so TALENTED.

And they're so DUMB.


I blew beer out of my nose

If I could I'd give unlimited....AOL dial up cds..which are worth to a colleague or collector.

/slash, u made me laugh hard
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Katwang: RanHakubi: The sheriff's a BONG!

He said the new sheriff is a near.


See he hasn't dropped trow .
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tnpir: Ohhhh baby, he is so TALENTED.

And they're so DUMB.


Mrs professor just laughed hard ..
Ur awesome
 
