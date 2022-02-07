 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   Eats, shoots, and closes Panda Express   (whnt.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Panda Express, Alabama, foul play, Huntsville Police, Panda Express employee, American films, Sunday night  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many faces does Marvin have, anyways?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a Panda Express employee was on break outside the building and accidentally negligently shot himself in the hand.

FTFthem
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: a Panda Express employee was on break outside the building and accidentally negligently shot himself in the hand.

FTFthem


It was probably his smoke break but he couldn't find any cigarettes, so he smoked himself.

/he did it wrong
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He had his ____ in his hand and "it just went off"

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: a Panda Express employee was on break outside the building and accidentally negligently shot himself in the hand.

FTFthem


I can understand how someone might accidentally shoot themselves in the foot, as that's where the gun is pointed if you try to draw it with your finger on the trigger.

How the hell do you accidentally shoot yourself in the hand?

Dropping it?  Waving it around like dumbass?  Letting someone else hold it?

None of these seem like they really fit into 'accident' as mush as 'incompetence'
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Best not to anger the panda if possible.

Never say no to Panda!
Youtube X21mJh6j9i4
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.