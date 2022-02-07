 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Vampires, in Ancient Rome?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Roman Empire, late Roman cemetery, Ancient Rome, Archaeology, human remains, late Roman period, Decapitation, Domestic objects  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2022 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dracaligula
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely than you think.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The people named Vampires, they go house.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vampires eunt domus
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that explains why they gave Mr. Drink My Blood For Everlasting Life such a chilly reception.
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vampires, in Ancient Rome?

Nah, it was...
Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London (Official Music Video)
Youtube qae25976UgA


The bodies were uncovered in Britain, subby.
 
The Bookworm Returns [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not Rome, but Pompeii

https://foreverknight.fandom.com/wiki/Lucien_LaCroix
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewd: Vampires eunt domus


Nominative?

/draws sword
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, no, no, the vampires were in Venice, Subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, I have d6's almost that old.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


(That pic should have been in last post)

/that's three errors in three posts
//fk it I give up
///just going to slink off to pronherb now
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christian zombie vampires?

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult - The Days of Swine and Roses
Youtube rE0zVbNL3Zk
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: Hey, I have d6's almost that old.


Can't be the work of vampires; they use d10s.
 
algman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There can be only one
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Precapitated
Decapitated
Recapitalization

These bodies were predecapitated.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.