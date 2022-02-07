 Skip to content
(The Sports Bank.net)   Want to Buy a Copy of the 13th Amendment? How About an Abraham Lincoln "Rookie Card"? We know a guy who can hook you up; provided you got a few hundred big ones to spend   (thesportsbank.net) divider line
5
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would rather have his stove pipe hat, at least you could wear it.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They need to mint some NFTs of the stuff, then they can get some realmoney.

Okay, not real money, they can get some crypto.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Simpsons - Christian trading cards
Youtube mTIURo4tCN4
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's no rookie, when it comes to dildos anyways.
 
