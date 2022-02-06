 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   A call from the Nevada Gaming Control Board weeks after your Vegas trip means a) you're in deep shiat, b) you're blacklisted, or c) the slot machine glitched when it was supposed to give you $230,000   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, MSN  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2022 at 11:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've gotten thrown out a few times for counting cards. That's bullshiat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: I've gotten thrown out a few times for counting cards. That's bullshiat.


They don't want you doing that.

They do want you playing slots
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I've gotten thrown out a few times for counting cards. That's bullshiat.


really no point in counting cards now since they constantly reshuffle multiple decks.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow sort of assumed this meant they wanted $230k back because the machine wasn't supposed to payout.

I imagine that happens a lot more often though.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," said James Taylor, chief of the board's enforcement division, in the news release.

In other words...they will make public this one time where they went out of their way to pay a gambler money he was cheated out of because of a machine malfunction. Even better, it was a huge amount of money! Can you believe it? This guy didn't even know there was a problem and they still tracked him down! Aren't we so on the up-and-up it makes you smile?

What they don't explain is how the machine failed to notify the player that he won. Did he not see right in front of him that the symbols lined up in a way that should have won him money? I suppose he may have just hit some buttons and hit spin and didn't even really know what it would take to win. Because really, the machines are so complicated with all the up and down and diagonal sequences that could win that you just hit the spin and wait for it to tell you that you won.

Anyway, this one story in the last couple decades prove that they don't just rob people of money for machine malfunctions, they also track down a winner once in awhile for a machine malfunction. Hundreds of stories about people who were robbed, one story where they weren't.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Robert Taylor was already back home when he was notified of his winnings last week, according to the release. Gaming officials said that he will return to Vegas to collect his overdue prize.

Immediately after which they will take him to the basement to have a "Talk" with him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
....I should buy a hammer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NSFW

"Casino" - Cowboy Scene HD
Youtube gEXdIxl3m54


"HEY!  I HAD SOME SHOES WHEN I CAME IN!!!"

Calling to let you know they're sending you your stuff.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twice in one week?  What are the odds?
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Mugato: I've gotten thrown out a few times for counting cards. That's bullshiat.

really no point in counting cards now since they constantly reshuffle multiple decks.


I used to work with a MSAE who could card count up to a six deck shoe. He couldn't do it with 8 decks.
/Yeah, he was banned from gaming in a few places, but didn't care. It had put him through college.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.