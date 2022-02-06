 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You know things at the Olympics are farked up when the Swedes are biatching about the cold
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most if not all of the new teachers in my sons' French-immersion school were shocked snd appalled at the way kids act in classrooms in the U.S.

I'm imagining China isn't used to anything less than 100% compliance.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TF is a French immersion school? Is this something your average person pays for, now?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OZZY OSBOURNE - "No More Tears" (Official Video)
Youtube CprfjfN5PRs
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're Norwegians Mac
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You traveled during a pandemic... to a do-not-question-the-government land... under a profit-or-die sport organization.

Yeah, three strikes there, buddy.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would be disappointed if it doesn't involve au jus.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baguettes pour le peuple!
Fark user image
 
Zippercole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope they serve French fries and French toast for lunch.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact:
The Olympics are named are their inventor, Dr Shamus o'Lympick at the Guinness Brewery. They were originally bar games, to set drinking records.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You just don't shower for a week is all.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China must be having a tough time because every Team Fortress 2 server is filled with bots spamming "BAN USA FROM WINTER OLYMPICS"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not sure if serious...but if you are, it's basically grade school in America that uses another language instead of english for part or all of the instruction.  French and Spanish are probably the two most popular, though there might be others out there.  Way easier to get fluent by using it all the time and in natural language instead of the 'que hora es, donde esta el bano' bullsh*t most US schools consider foreign language classes
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is how they treat world class athletes from around the world in a globally broadcast celebration event, makes you think how they treat the Uighurs.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know if you're trying to be funny or insulting, but I'll take your word for it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: If this is how they treat world class athletes from around the world in a globally broadcast celebration event, makes you think how they treat the Uighurs.


But they had one of them light the "cauldron" so everything is good now right?

/that snowflake looking thing is just a torch holder
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neither.  You asked, I answered.  US schools do a poor job of teaching second+ languages and because it's a separate subject it takes time away from other subjects.  If you start young and build the language skills from the get-go, then the kids can do learning on whatever other subjects kids normally do (math, music, phys-ed, whatever) and do so in a second language to become fluent.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The more important question is, "Does the school provide the cigarettes or do you have to pay for them?"
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm watching the Big Air competition and it's on a man made ramp next to some absolutely enormous cooling towers in the middle of some industrial park.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
this business will not end well, and they will be lucky to live through it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: I'm watching the Big Air competition and it's on a man made ramp next to some absolutely enormous cooling towers in the middle of some industrial park.


I saw that, it looks like something a video game designer came up with.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a difference between skiing on powder and ice. Also, is there access to a sauna?

The Olympic villages are notorious hedonistic fark parties. Is this being addressed?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FTFY...they said it so it must be true...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I think it's like a really big fondue set.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It looks like they took a ramp sized for traditional ski jumping and just slapped a massive kicker at the end of it. Looks positively terrifying.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That makes no sense. Wouldn't the students have to learn the other subjects on their own, in either case? What if they want to learn Chinese or Spanish, as well? The language courses are elective and don't restrict your basic learning. With French immersion, it sounds restricted. When I was in Mexico, the idea would have been laughed at.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Academie Lafayette, Kansas City, MO.
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Language_immersion
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It would also help if there were more places in America where it was required to speak another language than English. Most Americans have the privilege of never really having to speak in another language.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This feels like the Skytanic episode of Archer...

Being surrounded by a language (let's say, immersed) greatly assists you in leaning that language.

A child can learn their basic lessons (math...history...etc.) irrespective of the language they're taught in.

Putting an American kid in a school where French is the primary language will 1) allow that kid to learn French with fluency and 2) allow that kid to also learn math...history...
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: I'm watching the Big Air competition and it's on a man made ramp next to some absolutely enormous cooling towers in the middle of some industrial park.


They said it used to be a steel mill.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

What do you call someone who speaks two languages?

Bilingual

What do you call someone who speaks only one?

American
 
buster_v
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is every organized sport a complete dumpster fire?

Could we PLEASE have ONE organized sport that's not a farking cesspool of abuse and toxicity?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These people act like being woken up in the middle of the night, having a bag forced over your head, and being quickly ushered to an undisclosed location is a weird thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I *am* looking for a new Seeker, Buster.  If you're anything like your father, I think we could make a go of it.  What say, old chap?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It just seems odd, when it feels like you could have someone teaching French for one class and, say, Italian for another. And courses being more difficult for some students than others.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or we could have, ya know, banned China from hosting or participating in the olympics like 15 years ago.

Would have been better for everyone, literally.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1. USA, and every other country, should have stayed the fuk out of the winter games this year, fuk China.

2. If conditions are so bad that they are starving, freezing and crying then maybe it's time to pack it up and go home already.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fano:
It would also help if there were more places in America where it was required to speak another language than English. Most Americans have the privilege of never really having to speak in another language.

Look bruh, I'll watch Parasite when I don't have to read it too.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

$orry, it'$ not po$$ible.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Come on, man, don't cheap out. Use the swear jar to say "fuck".
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sadly none of these complaints are surprising and I can totally see China doing these things to give themselves an edge in some competition. I honestly wish we could ban China from Olympics until they become a civilized nation.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Go invade the rest of Europe, and establish your native tongue as the dominant language and you'll be able to be monolingual as well.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least we wont have to deal with stories like this with the next host of the Winter Olympics.

Instead we'll just get articles about where the best pizza is.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Used to be a nuclear power plant "steel" mill.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Immersion is the best way to learn a language. And the best way to learn anything is to learn to learn languages.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Just change the channel to Univision or Telemundo every now and then. It's not hard. For extra goodness turn on the closed captioning so you can read along with what they are saying.
 
