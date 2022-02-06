 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   It's legal for cops to rob armored cars. That's not even hyperbole   (reason.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like a dangerous job. Lot of things could go wrong.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're seizing "drug money" under federal pretenses in a legal cannabis state. They will likely get away with it. This is one more reason cannabis should be descheduled and Federal banking regulations changed to allow cannabis related business banking. If they could take credit cards, there would be far less cash to tempt this sort of BS. This sort of policing isn't protecting the public. It's a technical, indirect conflict of interest.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Until the Federal government takes marijuana off the list, sh*t like this will continue. Especially as police and Sheriff Departments gets strapped for cash because they're NOT doing the usual pot seizures. Banking, payroll, it's all screwed up because the Fed won't back any of these businesses, because Congress doesn't dare piss off the prison industry and those folks who make a sh*tton of cash off seizures.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheriff Dicus is a dickus.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but Fark will have to side with the police on this one, otherwise they're siding with "Reason" which is a terrible libertarian website.

But seriously, Reason gets a lot of these stories right. Just like TMZ is very often right. You can't just dismiss an entity because they posted other things you don't like.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like the armored vans are not secured enough to prevent theft from Sheriffs
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kkinnison: sounds like the armored vans are not secured enough to prevent theft from Sheriffs


I mean, the money is in a locked safe. They have video cameras recording the whole event. Somehow they're making it legal to search the van because they had a tail-light out.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Seems like a dangerous job. Lot of things could go wrong.


Would be a real shame.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got an oxymoronic name and he overcompensates as a rugged individualist in law enforcement.  He's got the bayonet at the ready in his campaign ad FFS.  I look forward to the hippies outsmarting him at every turn leading to his inevitable prime time demise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are thieves, and they want their money.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Yeah, but Fark will have to side with the police on this one, otherwise they're siding with "Reason" which is a terrible libertarian website.

But seriously, Reason gets a lot of these stories right. Just like TMZ is very often right. You can't just dismiss an entity because they posted other things you don't like.


Weird that no one did that, yet you're still whacking the crap outta that straw man.
 
