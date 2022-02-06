 Skip to content
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mac Davis?! I loved him.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool find subby.  Seeing so many of those names and casinos of the era was interesting.

You can even smell the mob money.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. Very surreal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.


I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, did you spend the best part of your losing streak in an army jeep?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's up with all the Motels? We're they considered classy back then?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They built them smaller back then
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not like the old days when you could take a guy out back and knee cap him for sucking out on you on the river. On that first corner in the video, I stabbed a bum.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Cool find subby.  Seeing so many of those names and casinos of the era was interesting.

You can even smell the mob money.


This.

Nice find, ya hockey puck.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was disappointed by the lack of skeevy street seamstresses.

It was the 1970s baby, those ladies would darn anyones socks, if you know what I mean.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.

I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.


Denny's are the cockroaches of restaurants.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's remarkable how many of the places on Fremont St were still around last time I went there in Nov 2018. Plaza, Frontier, Fremont, Horseshoe, Golden Nugget, 4 Queens. I was hoping to get a glimpse of the old El Cortez.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's up with all the Motels? We're they considered classy back then?


Vegas has never been classy
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no gearhead, but has there ever been an era in which cars looked so cheap and crummy as the 1970's?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Very cool look at some decent muscle cars.

But no White Whale.
 
Markus5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Winterlight: edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.

I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.


You mean to tell me that Sambo's is gone?
 
Markus5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cepson: I'm no gearhead, but has there ever been an era in which cars looked so cheap and crummy as the 1970's?


Lots of Family Trucksters.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Winterlight: edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.

I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.


On Las Vegas Blvd I counted Caesar's, Flamingo, Circus Circus, Slots A Fun, and Sahara. On Fremont St see my post above. I'm sure I missed some on both streets that one of our Vegas residents can list.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ooooh! Wayne Newton!
-- Marge Simpson
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. It's a nice find. In the 90s I ran off to Las Vegas for nine months, to lick my wounds after a particularly bad breakup. I realize it was the best time of my life then. I was in my twenties and could afford to check from life for awhile.

Driving in the dead of night  through the desert towards Las Vegas is like driving from complete darkness into the sun. The city is so brightly lit. It's bat country!
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chawco: I was disappointed by the lack of skeevy street seamstresses.

It was the 1970s baby, those ladies would darn anyones socks, if you know what I mean.


I'll shoot some video next time I'm driving on Boulder Highway if that's what you're after.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man I can just almost see the wood paneling and shag carpet waiting in those hotel rooms.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: It's remarkable how many of the places on Fremont St were still around last time I went there in Nov 2018. Plaza, Frontier, Fremont, Horseshoe, Golden Nugget, 4 Queens. I was hoping to get a glimpse of the old El Cortez.


Yeah the El Cortez is still around. They have free parking!
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Mac Davis?! I loved him.


Ty, just don't get hooked on me.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Winterlight: edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.

I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.

On Las Vegas Blvd I counted Caesar's, Flamingo, Circus Circus, Slots A Fun, and Sahara. On Fremont St see my post above. I'm sure I missed some on both streets that one of our Vegas residents can list.


There's a bit on Fremont Street at the end, almost all of those places still exist although they look a little different and if you try driving on Fremont these days you're going to hit about a dozen kiosks and street performers.
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Mac Davis?! I loved him.


My mom did too.
 
chawco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smashed Hat: chawco: I was disappointed by the lack of skeevy street seamstresses.

It was the 1970s baby, those ladies would darn anyones socks, if you know what I mean.

I'll shoot some video next time I'm driving on Boulder Highway if that's what you're after.


If it's not sleazy seventies it's just not the same.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What I found interesting was the quality of driving.  It was poor.  Was that a NV thing?  Was it people were on drugs in the 70s thing?
 
dustman81
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FNG: Cool find subby.  Seeing so many of those names and casinos of the era was interesting.

You can even smell the mob money.


Watching that 35mm makes me want to watch Casino again.

/Interesting they had the Stardust's sign, which was Casino's story was based off of.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Zangelbert Bingledack!
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cepson: I'm no gearhead, but has there ever been an era in which cars looked so cheap and crummy as the 1970's?


At some point in this clip I saw four VW Bugs in a row! They were EVERYWHERE back then. You could not play "Punch Buggy" in 1975; you'd lose limbs.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Don't Troll Me Bro!: It's remarkable how many of the places on Fremont St were still around last time I went there in Nov 2018. Plaza, Frontier, Fremont, Horseshoe, Golden Nugget, 4 Queens. I was hoping to get a glimpse of the old El Cortez.

Yeah the El Cortez is still around. They have free parking!


I've spent a total of about 20 seconds inside the El Cortez. About 5 seconds walking and looking around. About 10 seconds watching a guy making faces and bending his knees and wondering what was going on. About 1 second realizing he had just successfully filled the back of his pants. Another couple seconds beelining for the door. F__king legend.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fremont Street is where the fun is
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What I found interesting was the quality of driving.  It was poor.  Was that a NV thing?  Was it people were on drugs in the 70s thing?


Most cars didn't have rack and pinion steering back then so steering movements were mostly suggestions.

Probably a good amount of drunkenness on top of that too though.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What I found interesting was the quality of driving.  It was poor.  Was that a NV thing?  Was it people were on drugs in the 70s thing?


Why are you using past tense?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What I found interesting was the quality of driving.  It was poor.  Was that a NV thing?  Was it people were on drugs in the 70s thing?


Tourists.  Residents are either at home or at work; they know enough to avoid that mess.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back when cars were cars, men were men, and women were damn glad of it.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Moniker o' Shame: What I found interesting was the quality of driving.  It was poor.  Was that a NV thing?  Was it people were on drugs in the 70s thing?

Most cars didn't have rack and pinion steering back then so steering movements were mostly suggestions.

Probably a good amount of drunkenness on top of that too though.


Makes sense, and yes, the steering was what stood out to me.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smashed Hat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Winterlight: edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.

I think the only place in the video that is still there is the Denny's.

On Las Vegas Blvd I counted Caesar's, Flamingo, Circus Circus, Slots A Fun, and Sahara. On Fremont St see my post above. I'm sure I missed some on both streets that one of our Vegas residents can list.

There's a bit on Fremont Street at the end, almost all of those places still exist although they look a little different and if you try driving on Fremont these days you're going to hit about a dozen kiosks and street performers.


Yeah, I had actually mentioned those in an earlier post. If I remember correctly you wouldn't see The Plaza now until you were basically across the street because the Fremont St Experience runs all the way to the end of Fremont. Last time I was there was the first time I saw it since they changed over from incandescent to LED and added that Superman ride thing.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sambos!!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What's up with all the Motels? We're they considered classy back then?


Open your room door -- Your car's right there.

/ love motels
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cepson: I'm no gearhead, but has there ever been an era in which cars looked so cheap and crummy as the 1970's?


There were a lot of decent classics that came out of the 70s. Now the 80s, that was a shiatty era for cars.
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FNG: Cool find subby.  Seeing so many of those names and casinos of the era was interesting.

You can even smell the mob money.


Especially the big bright Italian Sandwiches sign. It reminds me of the story that came out of the Donnie Brasco investigation about how they tried to open up a chain of sandwich shops in Florida but couldn't get the bread right because of the water in Florida. Guess the water was fine in Nevada
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB.  Summer of 1980.  I was fresh out of college with no idea of what I was going to do with my life, so I drove west.  I had never been beyond Michigan in my life.  Got to Nevada and drove across the desert, in the summer, with no AC (if I ever die of skin cancer on my left arm that was hanging out the window, that's why).  I approached Las Vegas, this weird mirage that just pops up in the middle of nowhere.  Sudden neon and sparkling lights everywhere.  Went to a strip show because where I came from they didn't exist (Hey, I recognize her from that porno magazine I bought a few months ago!).  Hours later, when it was cool enough to drive again, I did, and just like that everything quickly turned back into desert.  Drive, drive, drive.

/CSB
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: KodosZardoz: Don't Troll Me Bro!: It's remarkable how many of the places on Fremont St were still around last time I went there in Nov 2018. Plaza, Frontier, Fremont, Horseshoe, Golden Nugget, 4 Queens. I was hoping to get a glimpse of the old El Cortez.

Yeah the El Cortez is still around. They have free parking!

I've spent a total of about 20 seconds inside the El Cortez. About 5 seconds walking and looking around. About 10 seconds watching a guy making faces and bending his knees and wondering what was going on. About 1 second realizing he had just successfully filled the back of his pants. Another couple seconds beelining for the door. F__king legend.


Yep. Sounds like El Cortez. We just park there. We don't actually hang out there. Lol
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: I had a lot of overnights there last half of the 90s. Most of what's in that film is long gone. I'm sure the strip would be unrecognizable to me today.


I moved to SoCal for the first time in the early 90s and whenever I had visitors from the old country, Vegas would (obviously) be one of the places to visit. I still recognize a bunch of stuff in the video.
Moved on to another part of the world for a while before returning to SoCal around 2010. In 2011, I took my nephew on a road trip through the mountain west, and on our way back, we were passing through Vegas again. He didn't want to stay, just take a drive down the strip, which was perfectly fine with me. Dang, that already threw me for a loop.
Now we live somewhat remote in Cascadia. The next "anything" (that would be a fire station and a convenience store) is roughly 10 miles away. Just posted in one of my "outdoors" groups, that I won't see anyone on my backtrails from Nov-Aug. Sept-Oct is hunting season, so it'll be busy then.
I can't imagine, what it would be like to go to Vegas now, and I don't want to find out.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never been to Vegas, but seeing the headliners on those old signs was a bit of nostalgia in itself.
I'd give a lot to be able to go back and see Don Rickles live, in his prime.
Also interesting how Standard gas basically became modern Chevron
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JTFC  how, the hell, was calling a restaurant "Sambo's" ever OK?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here's another from the 80s. What a difference 10 years makes.

Driving Down the Las Vegas Strip, 1980s, HD
Youtube jyt45mFg5n8
 
