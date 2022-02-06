 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   He broke into the home, drank their beer and ate their food. Then left a $200 tip before taking a bath and a nap. This is the kind of thing that can give home invasions a bad name   (yahoo.com) divider line
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I find this very amusing for some reason. He doesn't really want to be a criminal. Seems almost cartoonish in a way.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude sounds homeless.
Homeless with an AR-15. Welcome to the future of America, where people will lose everything and wander with their weapons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Intruder armed with an AR-15 rifle apologized and left $200 for homeowners after breaking in to eat shrimp and have a bath, police say

And they were all out of shrimp?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Mexico is weirder than breaking bad made it sound
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
B&EB&B
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anybody got an assault rifle and 200 bucks, I got shrimp. Just need the money first. Also, I have a garlic butter recipe that will make you give me even more visits.
 
