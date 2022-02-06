 Skip to content
Today on "Guess the state": Argument in supermarket checkout line leads to fatal shooting
22
    More: Florida, Miami, active police investigation, Florida, Police, store's checkout line, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Juan Ponce de Len, Hurricane Andrew  
•       •       •

22 Comments
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least we know it is about mask wearing
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How is anyone surprised their are dicks at a Pudlix?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tryin to trick us with no Florida tag.  Tricksie subbisies.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today on "Guess the state": Argument in supermarket checkout line leads to fatal shooting

Don't you EVER use the Express Lane for more than the allotted number of items. EVER.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom



Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.



Dafuq?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neither polite nor safe nor stopped.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't tell us who won the argument.  Typical.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?


Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Florida has progressed way past a tag and now has earned it's own tab.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.



I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.


I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.



I give up.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Badmoodman: cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.


I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.


I give up.


*Gives a reassuring Pat before pointing and laughing at your Boobies.*
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.


I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.


I give up.

*Gives a reassuring Pat before pointing and laughing at your Boobies.*


Oh god dammit! Now I got filterpwned, too!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.


I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.


Yep. That's how the filter works. It changes specific text, including the words first and post when strung together.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State of intoxication? State of belligerence? State of deplorability?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Badmoodman: cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Driver: "This checkout is for 8 items or less. You've got nine !"
Boom


Umm, I somehow missed the Boobies. Duh.


Dafuq?

Hahaha, I love when someone learns about a filter.


I was just confused because that's a filter for what I wrote, which was (I hope): Boobies.


I give up.


You've been here for 12 years? Is this your Weeners?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say boobies because it appears these comments will be about boobies.

As far as the shooting at Publix...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a tow truck had been involved, it could have been Philly.
 
echo5mike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those Publix chicken tender subs are to die for...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida is 'murica on steroids....and bath salts. U-S-A, stand your ground, etc. How exceptional.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

