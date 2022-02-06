 Skip to content
(Twitter)   On the 70th anniversary of her reign, Queen Elizabeth commits a major foreign policy faux pas
29
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

29 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you zoom in and enhance, it's her Amazon crotchless panty and butt plug wish list.

Official business, indeed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was really wondering what the hell this was gonna be about ...


*facepalm*
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: it's her Amazon crotchless panty


Before ~1900, all panties were crotchless.  It was too much trouble to get out of clothes to take a piss or shiat, so you just hiked the skirts and went.  They have a pair of Queen Victoria's underwear and it is two legs each attached to the waistband and fark-all between.  So, Mrs I Am Not Amused was airing her yoni as a matter of course.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was pretty damn involved for that outcome. No one's got time for that while there are people being wrong on the internet.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate you right now Adam Kay.  I hate you so f*cking much.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK.  That gave me an authentic chuckle for my Monday morning.  +1 internets for Adam Kay.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to paint it black
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B00ooooooo.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo this man!

+1
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goddamnit
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Technically this is a stalking song, but still

The Police - Every Breath You Take (Official Video)
Youtube OMOGaugKpzs
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cman: Technically this is a stalking song, but still

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OMOGaugKpzs]


DAMN IT wrong thread

Meant for a TFD thread
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cman: cman: Technically this is a stalking song, but still

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OMOGaugKpzs]

DAMN IT wrong thread

Meant for a TFD thread


It almost works.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That wasn't a bad gag.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Computer.... enhance!.... more.... moooore...... moooooooooore"

/ and it's nothing
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Canadian Minister waived a political document around during a photo op and the press did exactly this. The policy had to be changed to avoid the quick witted from profiting from the upcoming budget.

Shiat happens, but the Queen is usually a very good girl. But never let anybody in the media see anything you don't want to leak. They are all ratfinks and so are the Government and the Opposition.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
motherfarker
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cman: cman: Technically this is a stalking song, but still

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OMOGaugKpzs]

DAMN IT wrong thread

Meant for a TFD thread


Well, thanks any way. It may be more on topic than you think.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That was a lot of trouble to go through for that payoff.

Touché, Adam Kay.  That's some dedication right there.

//You got me.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The queen already released a statement in response.

Deepfake Queen: 2020 Alternative Christmas Message
Youtube IvY-Abd2FfM
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well played.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This feels like a good time to share the csb that is my proudest moment ever.  (If my wife or children read this, yes, even better than my wedding it the birth of my son's.)

I'm in charge of a lot of the training of new team members, so even once they're done with training, they still fine to me with questions.  So we're having a zoom team meeting about some stuff with higher ups and one of them asks me in a side conversation about how to do something they've been assigned.

Of course, I send them a link to Never Gonna Give You Up.  They weren't on mute and had to explain what they were laughing at to our manager.  When they finally got it out, or manager stopped the meeting and made us all watch the video all the way through.  I ended up rick rolling my department and my boss's boss's boss.

And I'm still employed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wow, who would have figured someone with the handle "@random word bunchanumbers" would be that un-hip?
 
boozehat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
but her emails
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
azpenguin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This deserves a "listen here, you little s***"
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
