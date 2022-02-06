 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Tow truck drivers settle dispute by shooting toddler in the leg. Its the Philly way   (nbcnews.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Philadelphia toddler shot in dispute between tow-truck drivers

FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Polite society. The solution to all problems. etc.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Well that settles it! It is NOT a good idea to shoot a toddler in the leg."
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It'll grow back, they're like salamanders at that age.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm torn. On one hand, a child was shot, but on the other, anyone who has ever met a tow truck driver has probably wanted to shoot them.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Well that settles it! It is NOT a good idea to shoot a toddler in the leg."


Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before RTFA I was wondering what sort of argument between truck drivers would lead to them shooting a toddler.  Reading it was just a driver with shiat aim was kinda disappointing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
> "Oh, man, we did a bad thing.  Oh, Jesus.  We did a bad thing, dude.  I think I killed a kid."Best thing to do is get in the Range Rover and hide out at the bar while you get smashed.

drayno76
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: "The boy was shot in his left leg and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition."

Just how stable can one be learning to walk on a shot leg?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well that did NOT work well.  All that text in there didn't even show in my preview!  It was supposed to look like this:

> "Oh, man, we did a bad thing.  Oh, Jesus.  We did a bad thing, dude.  I think I killed a kid."Best thing to do is get in the Range Rover and hide out at the bar while you get smashed.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bedonkadonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why the fark is a 3 year old in a tow truck at the Jiffy Lube on Aramingo at midnight?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Why the fark is a 3 year old in a tow truck at the Jiffy Lube on Aramingo at midnight?


He needed the overtime
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Why the fark is a 3 year old in a tow truck at the Jiffy Lube on Aramingo at midnight?


it's a dirty world out there, the possibilities are endless.
 
zez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Why the fark is a 3 year old in a tow truck at the Jiffy Lube on Aramingo at midnight?


Result of people needing to work multiple jobs and lack of proper child care in this country
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bedonkadonk: Why the fark is a 3 year old in a tow truck at the Jiffy Lube on Aramingo at midnight?


Babysitter had to go out
