(Boing Boing)   NFTs have officially jumped the shark   (boingboing.net) divider line
47
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoever owns Pantone is sitting on trillions of dollars!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.


I think by making an NFT you're basically already claiming you're those things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is both the best and stupidest thing I've ever seen
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I own the Moon because I said so
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Show your work math" is NOT "Currency" OR "Property". Cory has been mocking you dim bulbs for a while.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NFT's are the dumbest internet trend since eating tide pods or running over people with golf carts.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Right Click*

*Save As*
 
Seequinn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If NFTs Were Honest | Honest Ads (Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, CloneX Parody)
Youtube sG_v4bb2e4k
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How much for an NFT of Vantablack?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: NFT's are the dumbest internet trend since eating tide pods or running over people with golf carts.


The latter two things are entertaining to watch, at least.

The entire NFT cult is just painful.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so


But....what happens when the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie?
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.


Chicks hate being called broads.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so

But....what happens when the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie?


That's a Moray.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: iheartscotch: Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so

But....what happens when the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie?

That's a Moray.


That's when an eel lunges out and he bites off your snout.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby's just mad that he didn't jump in on Lemon Chiffon when the going was good, and now has to settle for Light Goldenrod.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Tillmaster: iheartscotch: Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so

But....what happens when the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie?

That's a Moray.

That's when an eel lunges out and he bites off your snout.


I have an NFT of that song, y'all owe me royalties.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine being in the color NFT market during the CGA era, and hearing that EGA was coming with a big 4:1 split.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shostie: I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.


It's not just broads who get horny. Men get horny too.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, Color Museum,
Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
dready zim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to make an NFT for the letters 'NFT' so that every time someone uses them, I get a royalty.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was really hoping for autographed Fonzie NFT.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh man I better get in on this now while there's still good colors, or else all that'll be left is "Taco Bell turd brown," "booger green," and "faded menstrual blood stain crimson."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: PirateKing: Tillmaster: iheartscotch: Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so

But....what happens when the Moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie?

That's a Moray.

That's when an eel lunges out and he bites off your snout.

I have an NFT of that song, y'all owe me royalties.


You have an image...of a sound file? Reminds me of the heady days of Napster and Limewire, where the music studios trembled at the sound of our hard drives!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: "Show your work math" is NOT "Currency" OR "Property". Cory has been mocking you dim bulbs for a while.


Has Cory written a shiatty short story about NFTs yet? He's got the incredible ability to take a subject you would think is really boring, like intellectual property law or obscure venture capital concepts, and by adding just a few sci-fi elements to it, turn it into a really amazingly boring short story.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shostie: I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has someone made an NFT of the concept of NFTs yet?
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a good video about how stupid NFTs are on YouTube, but it's over 2 hours long. So instead of that, here's all we need to know about NFTs from future Butters:

Adult Butters Sells NFTs to Stan and Kyle (South Park POST COVID - Part 2)
Youtube D0ktil5dO64
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: I want to make NFTs for broad concepts, such as love, anger, and horny.


Just sell NFTs of words. Like imagine if owned the NFT of the n-word. You could probably sell it to some dipshiat racist by claiming if he owned it, then he'd be allowed to use it all he wanted. Just set the "smart contract" (a term that makes me want to vomit just typing it) to have the NFT revert back to you in the event of the owner. Then, after the racist gets beaten to death by an angry mob, you're all set to resell the word to the next racist.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: I own the Moon because I said so


I got Pluto for free after it was demoted from Planet Status.

I'm holding on to it to sell later
 
OctorDoctopus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A comic artist I follow on IG start shilling this really heavily late last week. Posts, stories, reels all suddenly full of NFT related links. Both to purchase "exclusive" NFTs & "explain NFTs". It was sudden & extremely off putting.

The Unfollow was immediately after.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dready zim: I want to make an NFT for the letters 'NFT' so that every time someone uses them, I get a royalty.


I put an Xzibit meme in an NFT so that it goes on forever.

Fark user image        
Fark user imageView Full Size
    
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not really because they didn't pay me for the rights to sell the color blue ..
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, is it me, or do most NFTs look like some drawing of a farking work badge ID photo?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: How much for an NFT of Vantablack?


Anish Kapoor isn't selling.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: NFT's are the dumbest internet trend since eating tide pods or running over people with golf carts.


Running other players over with golf carts is not stupid.  It's the only enjoyable part of golf.

But they still won't let me back on the grounds of the club.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We convert the hexadecimal associated with your color into pure number and use that for the NFT's tokenID..."

...convert the hexadecimal number into...another number?  Is a "pure" number in this context something other than a dimensionless number?  Because...if not, isn't a hex number already that?  I mean #FFFFFF is the hex for the color white, but if you converted that into 166-1 in decimal or whatever else in any other base number, it's still the same number.  Hex colors already have unique numeric identifiers, so I'm not sure what they're claiming this conversion does.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thosw: thehellisthis: How much for an NFT of Vantablack?

Anish Kapoor isn't selling.


You think not actually owning the item the NFT is pointing to matters to buyers/sellers of NFTs?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "We convert the hexadecimal associated with your color into pure number and use that for the NFT's tokenID..."

...convert the hexadecimal number into...another number?  Is a "pure" number in this context something other than a dimensionless number?  Because...if not, isn't a hex number already that?  I mean #FFFFFF is the hex for the color white, but if you converted that into 166-1 in decimal or whatever else in any other base number, it's still the same number.  Hex colors already have unique numeric identifiers, so I'm not sure what they're claiming this conversion does.


I believe the conversion makes the sucker/money separation process slightly more efficient.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: How much for an NFT of Vantablack?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/No reasonable offers refused.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Was really hoping for autographed Fonzie NFT.


An autographed photo of Fonzie jumping the shark.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Also, is it me, or do most NFTs look like some drawing of a farking work badge ID photo?


One of the theories is that this is the point. It's AI generated garbage based off of a cheap template -- that NFT scammers buy/sell to each other to boost prices.

https://www.engadget.com/nft-wash-trading-scams-chainanalysis-report-202537095.html

It's meme-quality stuff for people who think Pepe frogs, Rage Comics, and canceled Adult Swim shows are funny.

IOW basically LuLaRoe for poor guys in their 20s and rich guys in their 40s and 50s.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Andrew Lloyd Weber is gonna be rich.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RICH!, I tell ya!
 
