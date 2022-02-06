 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Illinois judge decides the Constitution demands the blood of children   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, High school, Illinois, Law, Court, school districts, duty of the Courts, Education, Injunction  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Judge Raylene Grischow..."

What time is her show on?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many people have really taken a shine to the COVID virus and want to be its friend.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We're gonna milk this thing for as long as these idiots survive. Yeah, it's short term, someone has to think about my retirement plan."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May she be visited by an Alabama sheriff on a mission.

/carnac
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the Trump God!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious solution, the school districts should enforce it anyway and ban the judge from entering school property.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Just got notice from the district that masks are now just "encouraged."

Thankfully my oldest two are vaxxed. Gonna be an interesting week.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! BLOOD, SO THE LINE GOES UP!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Yep. Just got notice from the district that masks are now just "encouraged."

Thankfully my oldest two are vaxxed. Gonna be an interesting week.


The CDC is looking at giving emergency authorization for children 6 months to 4 years old. The vax is coming.

/ when? Consult your magic 8 ball
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! BLOOD, SO THE LINE GOES UP!


Yea.

So when are we gonna get the Slaanesh party judges, already?

I'm tired of these Khorne and Nurgle motherfkkrs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! BLOOD, SO THE LINE GOES UP!

Yea.

So when are we gonna get the Slaanesh party judges, already?

I'm tired of these Khorne and Nurgle motherfkkrs.


Khorne is, obviously, the better chaos god....
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd think it's more likely the blood of their unvaccinated parents, but point taken.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a deadly disease killing people with health problems.  Weighted towards the elderly and the fat, but anyone can die, and a lot more get permanent health issues than die.

Why are you not lynching people who are preventing you from protecting your communities?  This is like having a nutjob in your town taking potshots at people... and the judge is threatening you with jail if you hide or buy body armor or god forbid chase away the nutjob.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of you want a mask mandate pass a law through the legislature.

don't do it via the executive, that's all these cases really are.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The vaccinated children will be fine. The unvaccinated who contract covid will just breath like a person who has smoked a pack a day for 40 years for the rest of their lives. No biggie.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Of you want a mask mandate pass a law through the legislature.

don't do it via the executive, that's all these cases really are.


Stop being all smart like and talking sensible and stuff.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure is a good thing that school-age kids are eligible to be vaccinated, right responsible parents?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Many people have really taken a shine to the COVID virus and want to be its friend.


Maybe they think if they're nice to it, it won't come back and bite them.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Of you want a mask mandate pass a law through the legislature.

don't do it via the executive, that's all these cases really are.



No, it's about which *part* of the executive is doing it.

This judge is saying that mask, vaccine, and testing requirements amount to "quarantine" and therefore have to go through the health department; they can't come through board of education and avoid the due process requirements that would be triggered by a DPH quarantine rule.

/obviously this sounds insane on the face of it, because "quarantine" doesn't mean that
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn actavist judges.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The vaccinated children will be fine. The unvaccinated who contract covid will just breath like a person who has smoked a pack a day for 40 years for the rest of their lives. No biggie.


What about the ones that can't be vaccinated?

These people are poison.
 
blasterz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got the email about this from my daughter's district on Friday. They're going to try to keep the mask mandate in place despite the order, thankfully. Plus my daughter's said she's going to continue masking no matter what the school policy is. fark those downstate hillbillies.
 
