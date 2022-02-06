 Skip to content
(BBC)   Ever wonder how Best Korea manages to fund its missile development project while the country's economy is a well-presented dumpster fire? Simple, they just cyber-attack everyone else and steal billions from crypto-currency exchanges   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? You bitcoiners are supporting the Axis fo Evil!!!

I guess the old-fashioned printing of counterfeit US money is not cool anymore.
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any way to cut their net access?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?


what -can- you do?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?


One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.


Kinda makes you wonder why our national governments don't do even worse things to them.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bestest: austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

what -can- you do?


Cyber attack the fark out of them. Shut down their ability to connect to the www.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That explains how the Lakers got a counterfeit Russel Westbrook to play in Crypto.com Arena.

/seriously, 1-10 FG and 5 points
//FFS, trade him for a sack of magic beans
 
freakay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought crypto was like super impossible to steal or cheat.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Bestest: austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

what -can- you do?


It's a largely unregulated market. You pays your toll, ya takes your chances. Or you put your money somewhere a li'l safer.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.


That dude is a hero. May he long be a pain in their asses.

WTF are our military and 3 letter agencies doing if not breaking their crap like this?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We need some propaganda posters that say stuff like, "WHEN YOU BUY WITH CRYPTO YOU'RE SHOPPING WITH KIM JONG-UN!"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty sneaky sis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bitcoin, ether, crypto dorks
Help to fund the evil Norks.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.

That dude is a hero. May he long be a pain in their asses.

WTF are our military and 3 letter agencies doing if not breaking their crap like this?


The backbone runs on something called BGP which is notoriously trusting and weak, so everyone tries to act nice until that's fixed since everyone is equally vulnerable.  In 2018 or 2019, Russia pulled an "oops" and accidentally rerouted some of Chicago's traffic.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's well-presented?
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: The Bestest: austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

what -can- you do?

Cyber attack the fark out of them. Shut down their ability to connect to the www.


This, for one.

I'm saying I don't understand the point of this report if it doesn't result in action.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: jmr61: The Bestest: austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

what -can- you do?

Cyber attack the fark out of them. Shut down their ability to connect to the www.

This, for one.

I'm saying I don't understand the point of this report if it doesn't result in action.


What part of "United Nations report" didn't you understand?
 
realmolo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: bluenovaman: thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.

That dude is a hero. May he long be a pain in their asses.

WTF are our military and 3 letter agencies doing if not breaking their crap like this?

The backbone runs on something called BGP which is notoriously trusting and weak, so everyone tries to act nice until that's fixed since everyone is equally vulnerable.  In 2018 or 2019, Russia pulled an "oops" and accidentally rerouted some of Chicago's traffic.


BGP is easy to screw up. And you have to make sure you "defend" your routes. Which, unfortunately, some people don't do very well.

But BGP isn't nearly the security problems that DNS is.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.

Kinda makes you wonder why our national governments don't do even worse things to them.


Because China has been bodyguarding the little bastard since October 19th, 1950.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I swear I was told the whole point of crypto currency is that it is more secure to protect you from government.

it's almost like everything they say to defend crypto is either wrong or just an outright lie.
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: austerity101: jmr61: The Bestest: austerity101: Okay. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

what -can- you do?

Cyber attack the fark out of them. Shut down their ability to connect to the www.

This, for one.

I'm saying I don't understand the point of this report if it doesn't result in action.

What part of "United Nations report" didn't you understand?


Stow your attitude.
 
Iczer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: fat boy: Any way to cut their net access?

One guy got pissed at them the other day and knocked the whole country offline.


To be fair, that's basically saying he knocked Pyongyang offline because I'd imagine the other 99.999% of the country hasn't even heard of the internet...

/too busy eating whatever they can get thanks to the whole poverty thing
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, that and the drugs.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK so they steal it but how do they turn it into real money that they can actually spend to buy stuff or do they buy it all with crypto too?

/didn't RTFA so it may be explained therein.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: See? You bitcoiners are supporting the Axis fo Evil!!!

I guess the old-fashioned printing of counterfeit US money is not cool anymore.


Why take the time and effort to print and launder all the phony cash when you can steal a whole lot more with a few key strokes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Kim Jong-un was ever around me, I'd try to land a small drone or rc helicopter on the top of his head.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Apparently Best Korea is being proactive with cryptocurrencies,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Headline isn't a exactly accurate- if Best Korea's economy was a dumpster fire then their people would be huddled around it for warmth.
 
