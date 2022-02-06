 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Billionaires skip out on paying millions of dollars in taxes: nothing. Mother accidentally receives too much in food stamps: make the kid pay it back   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Joint and several liability, United States Department of the Treasury, Law, United States federal executive departments, United States Mint, Unemployment, Legal terms, Denver Human Services  
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The proverbial cheating welfare queen my sister's been warning me about all these years. Time to vote for Trump.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prime Corporate Welfare.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering what gets wasted on the military ......
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Denver Human Services is acting like it is, in fact, a stud service. "Bend over kid."
I hope young Quinn Harrer, now of adult age, registers to vote (if he hasn't already).
More young people need to go to the ballot box and give the middle finger to this BS, and call out any bureaucrat troll that thinks this is Human Service.

Just because it is the law, doesn't make it right. That is why we have appeals.
Isn't there an attorney in Colorado who wants some justice cred?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the kid had money. You can argue successfully the kid needn't pay back more than $480.

Based upon the fact that if they were receiving housing assistance, and if, and only if the kid was employed, then only up to $480 of his income can be calculated in the household adjusted income, deducting from the $480 dependent allowance.

Good luck in court.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billionaires have the money and the time to go to court and fight over $2000 and do.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruelty is the point.

Seriously. Most welfare/SNAP/EBT benefits have red tape, because, if the poor want to eat, we're gonna exert as much control over them as possible.

/I'm in a cynical mood today.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Considering what gets wasted on the military ......


It's not a waste, it's keeping thousands of college educated people employed.  They'd be living on the street, man, on the STREET if it weren't for these make work programs
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point.

Seriously. Most welfare/SNAP/EBT benefits have red tape, because, if the poor want to eat, we're gonna exert as much control over them as possible.

/I'm in a cynical mood today.


You may be cynical, but you're also correct.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point.

Seriously. Most welfare/SNAP/EBT benefits have red tape, because, if the poor want to eat, we're gonna exert as much control over them as possible.

/I'm in a cynical mood today.


Cynical? yes.  Correct? ....also yes.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x412]


That wouldn't make any sense. But platitudes rarely do.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OBVIOUS tag lost somewhere?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: [Fark user image image 425x280]
Prime Corporate Welfare.


Yes, those devilish contractors with a reasonable P/E of 17 or so and dividends of 2-3% that fill the nation's retirement pensions and plans while having relatively poorly paid C-suites and employ millions of people at things that wouldn't be kept in the USA if not for the monopsony demanding something actually be made in the USA at living wages.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: psilocyberguy: [Fark user image image 425x280]
Prime Corporate Welfare.

Yes, those devilish contractors with a reasonable P/E of 17 or so and dividends of 2-3% that fill the nation's retirement pensions and plans while having relatively poorly paid C-suites and employ millions of people at things that wouldn't be kept in the USA if not for the monopsony demanding something actually be made in the USA at living wages.


...I would have figured only a congressman or lobbyist would be stanning for obvious inflated pork spending, but well...welcome to fark...or maybe they're on fark now?
 
GORDON
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: [Fark user image image 425x280]
Prime Corporate Welfare.


Everybody keep paying your taxes so nothing ever changes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: psilocyberguy: [Fark user image image 425x280]
Prime Corporate Welfare.

Yes, those devilish contractors with a reasonable P/E of 17 or so and dividends of 2-3% that fill the nation's retirement pensions and plans while having relatively poorly paid C-suites and employ millions of people at things that wouldn't be kept in the USA if not for the monopsony demanding something actually be made in the USA at living wages.


Welfare has a great ROI.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone with no children, When he turned 18 how was she still getting assistance for him? Is it because he is in high school and still considered a dependent  Or did she file for him?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The county says it is also just following the law and that clients are informed about repayment considerations.

Except the son isn't a client.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was he over 18 at the time of overpayment? There might be an ex-post-facto thing here.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our economy is more and more looking like Mexico. 99% of the population can't afford food and shelter. The rest control and own everything.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So we should ignore the law? Maybe y'all should actually get out and vote for whatever D is on the ballot?

/pretty sure the filthy don't pay taxes *legally* because they have an army of accountants and lobbyists
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Our economy is more and more looking like Mexico. 99% of the population can't afford food and shelter. The rest control and own everything.


And neither party is lifting a finger to stop it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When my grandfather died, my grandmother had really bad Alzheimer's. I helped drive my mom to the Social Security office several times to help her figure out how to get the benefits transferred properly. Everything about the experience was designed to make you so frustrated and tired that you give up and walk away w/o the benefits. If you told me it was deliberate, I'd take that at face value as truth, no question.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: As someone with no children, When he turned 18 how was she still getting assistance for him? Is it because he is in high school and still considered a dependent  Or did she file for him?


As I read it, he's liable for overpayments just because he's over 18 and was a member of the household, not because he was in any way connected to the benefits she received.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The cruelty is the point.

Seriously. Most welfare/SNAP/EBT benefits have red tape, because, if the poor want to eat, we're gonna exert as much control over them as possible.

/I'm in a cynical mood today.


You don't know the half of it.

The problem here is the County and State are apparently refusing to say 1) How the overpayment occurred, and 2) Give the recipient the time of day to refute it. They went straight to collections.

I fully understand the legal requirement to recover the funds (Georgia's is set up the same way), but you HAVE to have a way to appeal.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: As someone with no children, When he turned 18 how was she still getting assistance for him? Is it because he is in high school and still considered a dependent  Or did she file for him?


That might be part of the overpayment issue. But we don't know because the agency has never said.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Our economy is more and more looking like Mexico. 99% of the population can't afford food and shelter. The rest control and own everything.


I bet that wall stopped it from betting worse.

Right?
RIGHT?!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Getting
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Return of inherited debts?  Excellent!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of one of my jobs. I had been working second shift for a number of years and getting a +10% shift differential for our salaries. Turns out someone in accounting had marked all second shift employees as third shift so we got a +15% shift differential. When this was discovered we were all sent notices that we would have to pay back all the extra money and it would be taken out of our upcoming paychecks. Yes, paychecks, plural. That meant at least on paycheck where we would receive $0. Fortunately a couple Vice Presidents were fond of our department and they squashed that idea almost immediately. They forced accounting to agree to pay us no differential until we paid back the difference.

I hope that someone with authority and a kind heart helps this kid out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: Reminds me of one of my jobs. I had been working second shift for a number of years and getting a +10% shift differential for our salaries. Turns out someone in accounting had marked all second shift employees as third shift so we got a +15% shift differential. When this was discovered we were all sent notices that we would have to pay back all the extra money and it would be taken out of our upcoming paychecks. Yes, paychecks, plural. That meant at least on paycheck where we would receive $0. Fortunately a couple Vice Presidents were fond of our department and they squashed that idea almost immediately. They forced accounting to agree to pay us no differential until we paid back the difference.

I hope that someone with authority and a kind heart helps this kid out.


Well, that sort of claw back is probably illegal. It would look like they're making you work for free, and some federal lawsuit would ensue. They should have rapped the knuckles of the person who put the wrong value in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: Reminds me of one of my jobs. I had been working second shift for a number of years and getting a +10% shift differential for our salaries. Turns out someone in accounting had marked all second shift employees as third shift so we got a +15% shift differential. When this was discovered we were all sent notices that we would have to pay back all the extra money and it would be taken out of our upcoming paychecks. Yes, paychecks, plural. That meant at least on paycheck where we would receive $0. Fortunately a couple Vice Presidents were fond of our department and they squashed that idea almost immediately. They forced accounting to agree to pay us no differential until we paid back the difference.

I hope that someone with authority and a kind heart helps this kid out.


I've set up deduction plans like this. The fairest way is to reverse the differential for the same number of weeks it was paid out. Sometimes, though, you have to get it back as quick as you can (like with an impending layoff).
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"All adult household members age 18 years or older at the time the over-issuance occurred, shall be jointly and severally liable."

Mail them several joints and call it a even.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "All adult household members age 18 years or older at the time the over-issuance occurred, shall be jointly and severally liable."

Mail them several joints and call it a even.


-a
 
