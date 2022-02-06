 Skip to content
(YouTube) Always wanted to see $80,000,000 sink to the bottom of the sea? Today's your lucky day (youtube.com)
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must have slept through the "carrier landing" segment of his training.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeez, I coulda had Universal Health Care.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is PLAT video at the same resolution that I remember from 35 years ago? The navy needs to buy a case of GoPros.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His ego is writing checks his body can't cash!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak


There's another from the aft end of the ship, below deck level, showing a big cloud of dust as the aircraft goes past.

Kind of an odd fark up. Looks like the old 50s style, underpowered jets era. Engine problems maybe, but you can hear it spool up in the video I saw. Sorry I can't find it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

F-14Tomcat: Why is PLAT video at the same resolution that I remember from 35 years ago? The navy needs to buy a case of GoPros.


Go Pro's? You think they're made of money? Those things cost a fortune!

/Actually the opposite. The navy would buy a purpose built device that does the same as a Go Pro but costs eleven million dollars per unit. And takes a proprietary memory card that costs $500 each. And they can only be used once.....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ass_Master_Flash: Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak

There's another from the aft end of the ship, below deck level, showing a big cloud of dust as the aircraft goes past.

Kind of an odd fark up. Looks like the old 50s style, underpowered jets era. Engine problems maybe, but you can hear it spool up in the video I saw. Sorry I can't find it.


If true then not as embarrassing as the UK F-35 that went into the sea because they (apparently) left an engine cover on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... now way one of those only costs $80 million.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here ya go. About 30 seconds in is what I described.

Video F-35 Jet Crash | First Images | Another US Jet Crashed
Youtube 55OVB4pd-Fk
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And... now way one of those only costs $80 million.


You correct. They are actually $117.3 million each. source
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Toledo... Nobody had fun.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every hull loss incident of an F-35 could have paid for over 200 people to have a lifetime of healthcare at-retail; around 2,000 at-cost.  The entire program could have paid for millions / tens of millions people to have a lifetime of healthcare.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turkey could have 5 Su-57 for that price, but contractor's pockets aren't going to line themselves ya know!
 
Theeng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Ass_Master_Flash: Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak

There's another from the aft end of the ship, below deck level, showing a big cloud of dust as the aircraft goes past.

Kind of an odd fark up. Looks like the old 50s style, underpowered jets era. Engine problems maybe, but you can hear it spool up in the video I saw. Sorry I can't find it.


I remember hearing some sort of engine cover was left on, could be wrong.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll bet they could make a fully computer controlled landing system that would work every time.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Here ya go. About 30 seconds in is what I described.

[YouTube video: Video F-35 Jet Crash | First Images | Another US Jet Crashed]


That first angle gave me flashbacks to every time I played Top Gun on the NES.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drewsclues: edmo: Here ya go. About 30 seconds in is what I described.

[YouTube video: Video F-35 Jet Crash | First Images | Another US Jet Crashed]

That first angle gave me flashbacks to every time I played Top Gun on the NES.


Up! Up! Up!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hits the deck at :30, skids off at :36, fire hoses on at :44

Pretty snappy response considering there was bits of burning metal zinging around
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1989 Air Show Crash MiG 29 Soviet / 1993 Russian
Youtube JmlyMTw6YrI
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was it the Pilot or the Airplane? Veteran Naval Aviators Analyze the Latest F-35 Crash
Youtube vx0SSS5YUso
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: Every hull loss incident of an F-35 could have paid for over 200 people to have a lifetime of healthcare at-retail; around 2,000 at-cost.  The entire program could have paid for millions / tens of millions people to have a lifetime of healthcare.


The American public has been conditioned for amost the last one hundred years to desire / want / need get its war wang on & all for the good of the economy.

You do want whats best for the economy, don't you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: F-14Tomcat: Why is PLAT video at the same resolution that I remember from 35 years ago? The navy needs to buy a case of GoPros.

Go Pro's? You think they're made of money? Those things cost a fortune!

/Actually the opposite. The navy would buy a purpose built device that does the same as a Go Pro but costs eleven million dollars per unit. And takes a proprietary memory card that costs $500 each. And they can only be used once.....


And they won't fit on any of the existing tripods - they need adapters. But then the adapters are too heavy, so the tripods won't work anyway. So then they keep building the tripods, which are completely unarmed...err, I mean...have no cameras on them. So the cameras just sit in a warehouse somewhere becoming obsolete, the tripods keep patrolling and the flash cards were so expensive that they only made 2 dozen of them, but they were too expensive to use.

Ta-daa!
 
ThreeLockCocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope Lt. Washout survived his last flight as a pilot and is enjoying his long and safe career flying a steel desk with no window view to distract him.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pilot ejects at 0:16
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$117,300,000 per unit for the F-35C.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak


If they're lucky, that's all they get.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't  take NCIS to figure out who took that cellphone video.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I'll bet they could make a fully computer controlled landing system that would work every time.


The one and only flight test of the Buran, a Russian-made space shuttle based on stolen data on our own space shuttle, was fully automated. The flight system attempted a landing, aborted because of a power crosswind, came back around and landed perfectly on the second pass. Again, this was completely automated, with no human interference. This was in 1988. I would hope in 33 years they'd be able to figure otu carrier landings.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Russians abandoned the project after the first flight, realizing the Shuttle would be incredibly expensive and excessively dangerous.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was going to be about Bezos' boat.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Somebody is gonna get discharged  for that video leak


That airplane isn't the only thing that is going to be on the seafloor.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: F-14Tomcat: Why is PLAT video at the same resolution that I remember from 35 years ago? The navy needs to buy a case of GoPros.

Go Pro's? You think they're made of money? Those things cost a fortune!

/Actually the opposite. The navy would buy a purpose built device that does the same as a Go Pro but costs eleven million dollars per unit. And takes a proprietary memory card that costs $500 each. And they can only be used once.....


The Navy uses an Xbox controller to move the periscope on submarines.
 
soupafi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/on the case
 
