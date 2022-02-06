 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Have a spare £925,000 or so in your couch cushions? You can buy this idyllic English canal side cottage, complete with its own private mooring, and three workshops. It can be yours if the current owner thinks you're the right kind of boaty person   (youtube.com) divider line
Xoc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took a bit of searching, but I found it on the map. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Barlaston,+UK/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]25­*938793,-2.1696174,109m
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.


I also did not watch.

At least once a day I click on a link, YouTube pops up, I say, "what the fark is this shiat" and I close it again.

Nothing on the internet needs to be only a video.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: jaivirtualcard: ...
Nothing on the internet needs to be only a video.


I beg to differ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's spelled "mooping".
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"must like (British yacht rock band)"

/can't think of any
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly it?  Link. On phone, so it's hard for me to do much more than a fast search.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lisawallerrogers.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"there is nothing - absolutely nothing - half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats."
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruising The Cut is an excellent blog - a very soothing way of passing many hours doing very little. I'll save this gem for this evening, I think.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.


it is the stuff that dreams are made on. It is a beautiful college with its own mooring dock and a workshop and a garden and it is just perfect. I'm too old to take a one thing like that but boy oh boy am I gonna see it in my dreams tonight.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic job they did on that place. Almost a dream workshop space, lots of history, place to park the boat, just marvelous.
 
Watubi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.


Yes

Hope that helps
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.


An older gentleman that has a lot of pride in his work over the past 26 years and loves to talk about the history. There's a video tour of the interior. He has to sell because he got his 19 year old mistress pregnant in the bondage dungeon he recently added on. Or, something like that.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Cruising The Cut is an excellent blog - a very soothing way of passing many hours doing very little. I'll save this gem for this evening, I think.


I just ran across Cruising the Cut on Amazon Prime Video yesterday and spent three hours immersed in canal life.  Fantastic.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dallymo: Tillmaster: Cruising The Cut is an excellent blog - a very soothing way of passing many hours doing very little. I'll save this gem for this evening, I think.

I just ran across Cruising the Cut on Amazon Prime Video yesterday and spent three hours immersed in canal life.  Fantastic.


Great Canal Journeys is a good watch, also.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well,
I was wondering why that seat felt so lumpy....
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'll just have to put on your Boaty McBoatface
 
basicstock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet it gets sold to someone named McBoatface.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.

An older gentleman that has a lot of pride in his work over the past 26 years and loves to talk about the history. There's a video tour of the interior. He has to sell because he got his 19 year old mistress pregnant in the bondage dungeon he recently added on. Or, something like that.


That's a historic bondage dungeon, apparently everything in England is historic, somehow
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dallymo: Tillmaster: Cruising The Cut is an excellent blog - a very soothing way of passing many hours doing very little. I'll save this gem for this evening, I think.

I just ran across Cruising the Cut on Amazon Prime Video yesterday and spent three hours immersed in canal life.  Fantastic.


Most of his first few years' worth of content focused on, well, cruising the canal system.  He's focusing more lately on the people and surrounding environment that make the canal system a vibrant part of British culture.
 
Theeng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Too Pretty For Prison: jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.

An older gentleman that has a lot of pride in his work over the past 26 years and loves to talk about the history. There's a video tour of the interior. He has to sell because he got his 19 year old mistress pregnant in the bondage dungeon he recently added on. Or, something like that.

That's a historic bondage dungeon, apparently everything in England is historic, somehow


Except dying, you can only die historic on the Fury Road.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: You'll just have to put on your Boaty McBoatface


You should review that reference. It makes no sense here
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theeng: chitownmike: Too Pretty For Prison: jaivirtualcard: The house looked cool from the initial drone shot but 12 minutes. That's too much.

Was there anything interesting I missed? From those who watched.

An older gentleman that has a lot of pride in his work over the past 26 years and loves to talk about the history. There's a video tour of the interior. He has to sell because he got his 19 year old mistress pregnant in the bondage dungeon he recently added on. Or, something like that.

That's a historic bondage dungeon, apparently everything in England is historic, somehow

Except dying, you can only die historic on the Furry Road.


Ftfy
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My wife and I would buy the canal boat**. Didn't much care for the house.

**1) if we win the lottery
 2) if nothing better showed up at the same price
 3) if England would let us in
 4) if the kids would agree to come visit.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, it's a canal house with a c... never mind, I'm no longer interested.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xoc: It took a bit of searching, but I found it on the map. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Barlaston,+UK/25938793,-2.1696174,109m


If you turn on street view, people have taken photos along the walking path next to that stretch of the canal. Pretty.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xoc: It took a bit of searching, but I found it on the map. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Barlaston,+UK/25938793,-2.1696174,109m


There's a link to the listing with a map, floor plan, etc in the video description.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about putting a Cigarette in the canal just for the Fark of it?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cakeman: How about putting a Cigarette in the canal just for the Fark of it?


Considering the canal system averages a 3 foot depth, and weeds and other debris are very common, something like that wouldn't last more than a couple hundred yards before it ingested silt into the cooling system, or buried the prop in muck.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: cakeman: How about putting a Cigarette in the canal just for the Fark of it?

Considering the canal system averages a 3 foot depth, and weeds and other debris are very common, something like that wouldn't last more than a couple hundred yards before it ingested silt into the cooling system, or buried the prop in muck.


And here I was trying to figure out why we were contemplating littering.  Also, smoking is bad for you.

I'm a little slow sometimes.
 
