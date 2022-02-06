 Skip to content
(CNN) Supply chain woes mean that even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked. In other news, you have a backup grocery store
102
102 Comments     (+0 »)
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trader Joe's has had no problem keeping their shelves fully stocked.  There have been some occasional missing items which reappear a few weeks later, but that's no different than pre-pandemic.

Kroger on the other hand, has been looking pretty sparse as of late, especially after the pre-storm buying panic wave that hit here in N. TX last week.

Entire sections of frozen food..... empty.  Dairy section....Decimated.  Crackers, cookies, and chips... wiped out.

Of all of that, the last one makes the most sense.  Stocking up on shelf-stable items that don't require prep during a storm that could potentially leave you without electricity is a good idea.

Loading up on a shiat-ton of microwave meals won't do jack-shiat for you if the power's going to be off, and if it's off for 3-4 days, they'll eventually all thaw out and be destroyed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked


One person's backup store is another person's main store. Duh.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked


One person's backup store is another person's main store. Duh.


I've got, within a 15 minute drive of me:  Safeway, Giant, Harris-Teeter, LIDL, Aldi, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Shoppers.

Worse than a backup is finding that certain specific  items you want are only stocked at one of the stores, and having to do a supermarket crawl to get them all.  Not supply chain shortages, just the particular spread each store Carrie's.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news, you have a backup grocery store

How did you know???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I too have a plan for shopping when there are shortages:

Meijer
Kroger
Local independent #1
Costco (depends on size and shelf life of item)
Aldi
Local independent #2
Failover plan (Target, Menards, Fresh Market/Whole Foods/Fresh Thyme, various other local independent stores, Big Lots, ethnic markets)
Begin looting the warehouses starting with the new Amazon warehouse
Crack open skulls of neighbors and feast on goo inside
Raid the locations of absolute last resort for any remaining supplies: Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Chick-fil-A
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It only takes a hint of scarcity to make people ignore the associated price gouging.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess I take our freezer and storage space for granted.  We have at least 6 months of food here before we even have to get into the apocalypse chow.

But there are bizarrely specific shortages.  Like for awhile we could get any bologna we wanted EXCEPT the one brand the picky kid would eat.  Even at the peak of covid I've never seen a grocery store that didn't have plenty of food if you're not extremely picky.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one


Me neither.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've had some issues here and there getting the cheap chicken breasts, we got legs instead, certain count of k-cups, bought a bigger sizes box, coffee creamer, went with the store brand. I have yet to see any empty shelves that out of the ordinary. We have seen an increase of price on everything though, which sucks.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one


I will never forgot the face of a man early on in the pandemic who'd arrived at the barren shelves that had once held toilet paper but were already long picked clean by anyone paying even the least bit of attention to the state of the things.  His muttering of swears and agitated demeanor was such a classic moment, followed by a defeated sigh as he snatched a pack of party napkins and stormed off.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one


Most of my local stores Monday and Tuesday of last week before the forecast of 12-20+" of snow from Wednesday into Friday would like a word with you about empty shelves.

Hell I have seen them out of random things at any given time as of late, including saltines, salsa, milk, and various kinds of beans.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.


Don't question the narrative with your awkward real life observations
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Badmoodman: Even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked


One person's backup store is another person's main store. Duh.

I've got, within a 15 minute drive of me:  Safeway, Giant, Harris-Teeter, LIDL, Aldi, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Shoppers.

Worse than a backup is finding that certain specific  items you want are only stocked at one of the stores, and having to do a supermarket crawl to get them all.  Not supply chain shortages, just the particular spread each store Carrie's.


You sound white.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.


Frozen chicken products section seems to be a big one around here, frozen potato products as well.

Unless you are someone who says "even though this is the designated space for store brand shoestring fries and there are none of that SKU there or anywhere, the fact that someone put a package of veggie burgers there means technicallythe shelf isn't bare."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have everything curbside or delivered. No problem.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Don't question the narrative with your awkward real life observations


Yes, gaslight us with how you as a foreigner know what my local big chain stores look like.
 
someonelse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.


Have you tried not buying shiat?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

null: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Frozen chicken products section seems to be a big one around here, frozen potato products as well.

Unless you are someone who says "even though this is the designated space for store brand shoestring fries and there are none of that SKU there or anywhere, the fact that someone put a package of veggie burgers there means technicallythe shelf isn't bare."


I haven't had any trouble getting groceries that I want. I don't know what to tell you, I buy what I've always bought and they're pretty typical groceries.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My main grocer is Kroger, but lately the shelves are getting VERY bare!  In all 3 stores in this area, so it's not a store issue, it's a distribution problem.

Harris Teeter is my backup.  More expensive, yes, but they have what I need (for NOW??)

/Only time will tell!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one


Do you have a cat?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

null: Most of my local stores Monday and Tuesday of last week before the forecast of 12-20+" of snow from Wednesday into Friday would like a word with you about empty shelves.


That's always been the case before a storm though.
 
ingo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

null: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Frozen chicken products section seems to be a big one around here, frozen potato products as well.

Unless you are someone who says "even though this is the designated space for store brand shoestring fries and there are none of that SKU there or anywhere, the fact that someone put a package of veggie burgers there means technicallythe shelf isn't bare."


Fronting:  Lining up the remaining product on the front edge of the shelf to make it look full.  When the correct product is out of stock, filling the shelf fronts with other products from the same aisle.

See also:  Selling a grocery full of lies!  Lies, I tell you!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

someonelse: Nick Nostril: I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.

Have you tried not buying shiat?


Real men make their own shiat.

/and the cats thought I was crazy for stock piling their reserves from the litter box.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.


It wasn't just the snowstorm that did it either.  It's that on any given week you can pick a day and some random product (and usually not just a given brand but the competing brands or generics) will be wiped out, as if they had a blue light special 99% off+BOGO sale on all kidney beans or something.

Christ I was in the Ann Arbor MI Costco and they were out of Costco brand tequila.  Fark should be having a meltdown over there being a cheap tequila shortage!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, other than the first wave where TP was in short supply I've never experienced a shortage anywhere around me.

Except for one item:

Jalapeños.

For whatever reason there was three times last year where my local store was out of them.  I just bought Serrano or Poblano instead BUT WHO IS HOARDING THE DANG JALAPEÑOS??
 
someonelse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have seen none of the empty shelves I keep hearing about. The only thing I've encountered difficulty with is pate cat food. Not even other kinds, just the pate. But we missed the big winter storm entirely, which I think factors greatly into this story. Shelf stable stuff, TP, and booze have always sold big ahead of a storm.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grocery stores can't stay stocked up, and you can't always buy the things you want. Healthcare system in danger of collapse, and people can't get treatment on time. Schools cancel days because the bench for substitutes is so shallow, and when a bus driver's out, they just cancel the route. Life expectancy is dropping. Year-to-year population growth (in Michigan, at least) is negative.

I'm not saying civilization is collapsing in slow motion, but if it were, the early stages would probably look something like this.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anecdotal evidence that suggests this only happens to places where their elected leaders are GOP indicates a correlation to their policies resulting in the empty shelves.

Simple math says that Canaderp only has a few weeks to live when all their truckers are busy pissing and shiatting on peoples lawns in Ottawa, because they think wearing a mask/being told to be vaccinated is the same as being shot then pushed into a mass grave or gassed in a fake shower.

Those brave freedumb fighters up nort' are going to find out what happens when they piss off everyone else around them btw.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Do you have a cat?


For folks who don't know what it's like trying to buy canned cat food, this picture was taken yesterday at my local Safeway - the shelves aren't completely empty, but if you have a cat, you'll know that this is hell. You can't buy what they won't eat, after all:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every supply chain problem means sick or dead workers.

Blame antivaxxer and anti-public-health Republicans.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Izunbacol: Badmoodman: Even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked


One person's backup store is another person's main store. Duh.

I've got, within a 15 minute drive of me:  Safeway, Giant, Harris-Teeter, LIDL, Aldi, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Shoppers.

Worse than a backup is finding that certain specific  items you want are only stocked at one of the stores, and having to do a supermarket crawl to get them all.  Not supply chain shortages, just the particular spread each store Carrie's.

You sound white.


Not really. I'm black and have a list of grocery stores within 15 minutes that's longer than that.
/North West(more west) side of Chicago
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't even get all-dressed chips in this shiat-hole.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird. I've had no problem getting fresh vegetables, rice, beans, flour, oats, coffee, pasta, eggs, milk alternatives, etc.

It's almost like these shortages are only impacting frozen foods, snacks, and shiatty processed food.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ingo: null: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Frozen chicken products section seems to be a big one around here, frozen potato products as well.

Unless you are someone who says "even though this is the designated space for store brand shoestring fries and there are none of that SKU there or anywhere, the fact that someone put a package of veggie burgers there means technicallythe shelf isn't bare."

Fronting:  Lining up the remaining product on the front edge of the shelf to make it look full.  When the correct product is out of stock, filling the shelf fronts with other products from the same aisle.

See also:  Selling a grocery full of lies!  Lies, I tell you!


Yeah I know this one, because I was in Aldi and they had a sign they were having trouble getting their bagged salad kits and the area was fronted with other produce instead.
 
someonelse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I forgot to add that for some reason non-clumping litter is hard to find. Which sucks, because non-clumping > clumping. Hot take: Clumping litter is garbage.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Basically, every store in my area is almost completely cleaned out of Fancy Feast & Friskies, and folks on Amazon are buying & reselling cat food like they're poorly-drawn ape NFTs.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.


Where the fark is "perth"? Sounds like a place that would vote for Raphael Cruz to represent them.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Basically, every store in my area is almost completely cleaned out of Fancy Feast & Friskies, and folks on Amazon are buying & reselling cat food like they're poorly-drawn ape NFTs.


What you save on low-tier cat food like Fancy Feast and Friskies, you end up paying for later in vet bills.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

someonelse: Nick Nostril: I have 2 within a 3 minute drive and another 3 within 5 minutes. They're all out of shiat.

Have you tried not buying shiat?


The CDC/EPA  is taking all the shiat for Covid sampling.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: FormlessOne: Basically, every store in my area is almost completely cleaned out of Fancy Feast & Friskies, and folks on Amazon are buying & reselling cat food like they're poorly-drawn ape NFTs.

What you save on low-tier cat food like Fancy Feast and Friskies, you end up paying for later in vet bills.


The cat's 16 years old. It doesn't care, the vet doesn't mind, and we're all still surprised that it's alive. We'll manage.
 
someonelse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: FormlessOne: Basically, every store in my area is almost completely cleaned out of Fancy Feast & Friskies, and folks on Amazon are buying & reselling cat food like they're poorly-drawn ape NFTs.

What you save on low-tier cat food like Fancy Feast and Friskies, you end up paying for later in vet bills.


What brand do you recommend?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Every supply chain problem means sick or dead workers.

Blame antivaxxer and anti-public-health Republicans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see the mom and pop owners of local mini markets and gas stations shopping at Winco Foods and Costco all the time. Yesterday I saw one buying a cart full of Monster Energy drinks on sale for $0.98, probably marks them up to 2.99
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

I will never forgot the face of a man early on in the pandemic who'd arrived at the barren shelves that had once held toilet paper but were already long picked clean by anyone paying even the least bit of attention to the state of the things.  His muttering of swears and agitated demeanor was such a classic moment, followed by a defeated sigh as he snatched a pack of party napkins and stormed off.


I remember a local diner had a deal, when TP was out of stock basically everywhere, started allowing people to order  some of their commercial one-ply TP with any take out order (they were doing take out orders only at the time)

/One stop shopping!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BumpInTheNight: FormlessOne: Basically, every store in my area is almost completely cleaned out of Fancy Feast & Friskies, and folks on Amazon are buying & reselling cat food like they're poorly-drawn ape NFTs.

What you save on low-tier cat food like Fancy Feast and Friskies, you end up paying for later in vet bills.

The cat's 16 years old. It doesn't care, the vet doesn't mind, and we're all still surprised that it's alive. We'll manage.


That is impressive for that diet but I do appreciate how hard it is to get a cat to eat a new type of food it doesn't like.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: null: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Frozen chicken products section seems to be a big one around here, frozen potato products as well.

Unless you are someone who says "even though this is the designated space for store brand shoestring fries and there are none of that SKU there or anywhere, the fact that someone put a package of veggie burgers there means technicallythe shelf isn't bare."

I haven't had any trouble getting groceries that I want. I don't know what to tell you, I buy what I've always bought and they're pretty typical groceries.


Two weeks ago I made chili.  Before I made it I went toy local Meijer.

They were completely out of saltine crackers.

They were out of things you might use in place of saltines (not Ritz crackers).  Except for one sad sack of oyster crackers.

Kroger was down to low stock of Kroger brand saltines only.

Before the storm the shelves were bare of salsa at Meijer.  SALSA!  The stuff that was left was very little of the ethnic brands (Herdez) and the frou frou weird crap like pineapple mango chipotle salsa.  WTF?  And the tortilla chips were decimated too!

Inexplicable.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Trader Joe's has had no problem keeping their shelves fully stocked.  There have been some occasional missing items which reappear a few weeks later, but that's no different than pre-pandemic.

Kroger on the other hand, has been looking pretty sparse as of late, especially after the pre-storm buying panic wave that hit here in N. TX last week.

Entire sections of frozen food..... empty.  Dairy section....Decimated.  Crackers, cookies, and chips... wiped out.

Of all of that, the last one makes the most sense.  Stocking up on shelf-stable items that don't require prep during a storm that could potentially leave you without electricity is a good idea.

Loading up on a shiat-ton of microwave meals won't do jack-shiat for you if the power's going to be off, and if it's off for 3-4 days, they'll eventually all thaw out and be destroyed.


The Kroger's chain here was on strike up until recently, but they're already full now.  They're still understaffed in some departments, but had no problem finding what I needed to cook my meals for the week...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

null: Gubbo: shastacola: Notabunny: I keep hearing about empty grocery store shelves, but I still haven't seen one

Me neither.

Don't question the narrative with your awkward real life observations

Yes, gaslight us with how you as a foreigner know what my local big chain stores look like.


You're really hung up still on the idea of a not american.

If my stores don't empty shelves, then why do the stores in the greatest country in the world
 
