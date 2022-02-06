 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Waffle House shooter receives life without parole, syrup   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bye bye. Though the death penalty would have sufficed this will do.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Bye bye. Though the death penalty would have sufficed this will do.


Stop that.

The death penalty costs far more.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smothered and scattered would be better.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Bye bye. Though the death penalty would have sufficed this will do.


as someone who lived in Nashville at the time, im pretty okay with an untreated paranoid schizophrenic spending life behind bars and not being killed by the very same system who failed him and allowed him in that position in the first place.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: kdawg7736: Bye bye. Though the death penalty would have sufficed this will do.

as someone who lived in Nashville at the time, im pretty okay with an untreated paranoid schizophrenic spending life behind bars and not being killed by the very same system who failed him and allowed him in that position in the first place.


The system should be in Jail!

He wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for the system.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus he'll be forever known as "the Waffle House shooter", which sounds like a mix of old syrup and bacon grease.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: hardinparamedic: kdawg7736: Bye bye. Though the death penalty would have sufficed this will do.

as someone who lived in Nashville at the time, im pretty okay with an untreated paranoid schizophrenic spending life behind bars and not being killed by the very same system who failed him and allowed him in that position in the first place.

The system should be in Jail!

He wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for the system.


I mean sure, we give them no easily available resources, we never followed through with completing deinstitutionalization to allow community mental health resources and community based inpatient care to be widely and easily available, and there's a good likelyhood that had he been medicated, managed, and under care he wouldn't have even shot up the Antioch Waffle House in the first place - but hey. They didn't euthanize him after the fact. That makes people who show up in piss yellow and don't even live there so mad!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing just a jacket... wouldn't be the first they saw at Waffle House.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after his guns were taken away from him, his father gave them back. Why isn't the father in jail too?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked save for a green jacket, Reinking opened fire inside the restaurant

wat
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads Subby's headline*

The Waffle House shooter might get some jelly.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usahole: And after his guns were taken away from him, his father gave them back. Why isn't the father in jail too?


Came to say this.

The cops confiscated his guns, then gave them to his father?   The first WTF.   He is an adult, they were his guns, not his father's.  THEN his father gives them back to him even though the father said he would not. Serious WTF! Mom is all Jesusy...but that's another story.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiki: Following Reinking's arrest, Illinois authorities revoked his state firearms authorization and seized four of his weapons (including the AR-15 used in the Nashville shooting, two other rifles (a .30-06 Remington Model 710 & a .22-caliber CZ 452-2EZKM), and a handgun). According to the sheriff of Tazewell County, Illinois, Reinking's father, Jeffrey Reinking, who held a valid state authorization card, asked sheriff's deputies if he could keep the guns, and they allowed him to do so after he assured them "he would keep them secure and away from" his son. Reinking's father admitted later that he had returned the guns to his son sometime before the shooting. Jeffrey Reinking was later charged with "unlawful delivery of a firearm" for returning the weapons to his son.

Dad should receive the exact same sentence.

/And f*ck the sheriff/deputies for returning the guns to the family.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that. I had a late connection at BDA and had to spend the night in Nashville when it happened.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw the headline I misread it as "White House shooter" and thought, "Oh, that guy.  Wait, which one?  Oh wait, Waffle House? When did that happen?" and so then I read about it...I kind of dimly remember it but not very clearly, or even what year it happened.

In most countries this would be some kind of 9/11 defining moment, like that Anders whatever guy who shot up that Scandinavian Boy Scout camp. Over here, it's like trying to remember how many kids your second cousin has.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usahole: And after his guns were taken away from him, his father gave them back. Why isn't the father in jail too?


They've investigated, and determined that the guns are okay.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: *reads Subby's headline*

The Waffle House shooter might get some jelly.


"I prefer syrup."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everybody gets shot at the Waffle House.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Plus he'll be forever known as "the Waffle House shooter", which sounds like a mix of old syrup and bacon grease.


Canadian club, hot bacon grease and maple syrup.  With an orange juice chaser.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, I think the shooter's going to have plenty of syrup in prison, Subby.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now do Kid Rock. Just because.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
State police in Illinois, where he lived at the time, revoked Reinking's state firearms owner identification. But that only meant he had to turn over his guns to someone else with valid identification. Reinking surrendered the guns to his father, who later returned them to his son.

Dad better be in jail for a long ass time and the families should civil suit him if anything to take (which is probably a no)
 
deadsanta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Known for years about his deteriorating mental health, and yet we were somehow unable to treat him or keep him from owning firearms.  This prison sentence is a farking crime in itself, but since we clearly have no other facility to put him in, and the state has no interest in getting back into the sanitarium business, prison it is.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: When I first saw the headline I misread it as "White House shooter" and thought, "Oh, that guy.  Wait, which one?  Oh wait, Waffle House? When did that happen?" and so then I read about it...I kind of dimly remember it but not very clearly, or even what year it happened.

In most countries this would be some kind of 9/11 defining moment, like that Anders whatever guy who shot up that Scandinavian Boy Scout camp. Over here, it's like trying to remember how many kids your second cousin has.


Why do you hate America?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are there no treatment options for a paranoid schizophrenic? I'm not saying free him, but general prison seems Betty screwed up for a dude who is legitimately mentally ill and taking calls from god.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...and I mean, I hate this "heart wrenching testimony" crap. It doesn't matter if the victims were saints or complete bastards. The trial isn't about them. The trial is "The state vs ______" for a reason. There isn't restorative justice for a murder without necromancy, just risk mitigation. Injecting more melodrama into it just farks it all up. It also implies that someone who is a bastard deserves less consideration than someone the jury thinks is "good".

Just all around bullshiat. This happened a couple blocks from where my wife works.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Plus he'll be forever known as "the Waffle House shooter", which sounds like a mix of old syrup and bacon grease.


Waffle house injection, not even once.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do waffle houses serve real maple syrup or only some synthetic abomination?
 
