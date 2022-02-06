 Skip to content
 
CSB Sunday Morning: Winter Adventures
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shovel your f*cking walk!

~fin~
 
kokomo61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Winters in North-Central Indiana were rarely mild. Every year, we'd have snow as early as Halloween, and as late as April Fool's Day. In between, we'd get regular snowfall, with the occasional lake-effect snowstorm blowing in off of Lake Michigan, which would bring a wave of blocked roads, sliding cars....and school cancellations.

Whenever snow was in the forecast, I'd sit by the radio, listening to local WIOU 1350 until late at night to see if schools were canceled. Sometimes, you'd hear the DJ, with an agonized voice, make a plea for people to stop calling the station. At that point, I'd borrow my Dad's portable AM/FM radio so I could see if WWKI had any better information.

Eventually, I'd drift off to sleep, waking up at 6AM to see if anything had changed. I'd hear the list of churches and businesses that were closed, and suddenly, the magic words I longed for rang out - "Western School Corporation schools are closed." We'd grab our wood and metal Flexible Flyer sleds and head for the closest hill.

Living in Indiana, hills were few and far between. We'd have to grab our sleds and hike about a mile to a neighborhood with any hills at all. If we went a little further, we could get some bigger slopes closer to Wildcat Creek. Mostly, we'd go for the best combination of slope and surface. pushing our sleds down the middle of the street, ...always making sure to have a lookout for cars.

Sometimes, it wasn't just cars. If the snow was heavy, other dangers were out there. We'd not only have to look out for cars, but listen for the buzzy two-stroke whine of a rapidly approaching snowmobile. More than once, we had to head for the ditch to avoid getting run over by a Yamaha or Ski-Doo.

If we were lucky, a local parent would haul us down to Highland Park, which had the best hills for sledding.
Other times, we'd walk the 3 miles, pulling our sleds behind us. Today, I couldn't imagine going that far for sledding, but back then, we were hardcore.

On a big snow day, Highland Park was packed with sledders with all levels of equipment, from our lowly Flexible Flyers to big, 7 person toboggans. We'd get a flying start, leap onto our sleds, and fly down the biggest hills, each trying to out-do the other. Occasionally, we'd get a little too competitive, and crash into each other going down the hill. Fortunately, I can't remember anyone getting hurt, but the lack of memory may be due to the multiple concussions.

On a really good run, we'd try to make it all the way to flat part where the park ran down to Wildcat Creek. The maintenance shed had a light on top that would show green if the ice was safe, and red if not. When the light was red, it was a test of nerves to see how close you could get to the creek without bailing out.

While some of the sledders had real waterproof winter ski gear, we had our Sears snorkel jackets, Toughskins and Converse Chuck Taylors that were warm enough when we started out, but after a while, our gloves, jeans and shoes would get wet, necessitating an end to the fun before frostbite set in. One time, my shoes and socks got so soaked, I attempted to skate the 3 miles back home. I still have all my toes, but my feet still remember the experience.

Now today, with everything being done online, snow doesn't make much of a difference, but back then, a closing announcement would mean a full day of fun and adventure. I still listen to the radio late on a snowy night, wondering if I'll get a day off.
 
WyDave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Very short winter adventure. In grad school, my roommate and I had the rarest of things: a day with no classes and no pressing deadlines AND a foot of new snow. So we took the afternoon and headed to the local nature preserve for some cross country skiing. Where we ran into the photographer from the local paper, who asked if he could take pictures of us.  Sure, why not.

The next day (this was back when the local daily was still a big thing) we found our picture front page above the fold, with the caption "WyDave and his roommate, grad students at Local U, took the day off to enjoy the new snow". We heard about it from everybody we ran into that day, most of whom wanted to know why we were goofing off when we should have been in the lab or the library.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not your typical winter adventure per se, but a great one nevertheless.  A good time to go in the Everglades is a cold winter morning.  The river is low, so gators and such can't hide so easily, and they are too sluggish to move quickly.

The first photo is our boat, with my wife and two of my daughters in front, and me and th guide up high in the back.  the one in the very front got a face full of spiders and webs, for being the first to cut through the grass. Would not recommend sitting there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF5542 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

We were abandoned on a grass mat to get a feel for what its like to be alone out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF5568 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

It was so cold that the alligators were, for the most part, in a stupor. Groggy and slow, not many moved or hid from us. The guide had said we would see a couple, we saw so many we lost count.

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0871 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

The baby gators were more active.  It takes less heat from the sun to get them going. This one had gold colored eyes. Gold eyed alligators are, rare, but more fierce and more deadly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0886 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

We had a good scare too. We came upon a nest of baby alligators.  the guide said to keep an eye out for the mom, Who was probably watching us. Then she popped up by the boat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0924 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

She tried to jump in the boat, which scared the crap out of the girls.
Beyond the gators, though, the birds and everything else was spectacular.  10/10 would go again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0679 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0988 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0735 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

I'm originally from the north, so most of my life my winter adventures involved skiing and camping, but this one was awesome, and different.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We lived in Jackson Hole in the late 90s.  One February weekend, we were in the Pole/Pedal/Paddle race and I was knocked out of a canoe into the Snake River, clawed my way up the side of the canyon and flagged down a state trooper before hypothermia could kill me.  The next weekend, we tried to follow vague directions to someone's house and got stuck on a Forest Service road at night and couldn't get the vehicle dug out; dodged hypothermia again.  The following weekend, I don't think I left the apartment.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Short one for me, went snowshoeing recently, been years, get home, let stuff dry out. Next day, went to put the boots away and found this
Fark user imageView Full Size

Older boots, guess the rubber dried out. :sadface:
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I won lift tickets and rental from the radio station. ( yes old) The instructor showed us basics. He forgot to mention how trails were rated. First slope was a black diamond (it had the longest ride!). Yeah I found out how bad it sucked to drop six feet to flat on face, then chase your ski down the slope for a half mile.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not sure if it counts, but I went to see the groundhog in Punxsutawney on Wednesday. The drive out was dark, new moon dark. That kind of darkness is terrifying if you're driving somewhere you've never been before.

The drive back was the real adventure. I saw a river of ice and a frosted mountain, icicles hanging from crags like frozen teeth. Parts of Pennsylvania are wild.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First ski trip. Adventure of a lifetime! Went on a tour of resorts in the northeast and Canada. Long bus ride from Virginia.

Got to the first slope, my brand new suit crinkling as I hopped onto the tram to the top of mountain. Got off, went to the top of the slope and kicked into the skis. Pushed off and fell down within 5 feet. Spent way too much time getting back up, fell down. Up. Down. Multiple times. Was still 15 feet from the top.

Took off the skis, walked down the mountain.

Spent the rest of the trip in the bars of the resorts.

Great trip.
 
