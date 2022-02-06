 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   COVID claims yet another old cock   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Future, Past, Soul, Spirit, Time, M&B, BBC, Hotel  
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eh it'll reopen.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is f'ed up. Something from the 8th century should be kept open whatever help it takes.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's just hope this is a marketing stunt
 
happhazzard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not like they're going to tear it down or turn it into a supermarket or flats.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


RIP
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is f'ed up. Something from the 8th century should be kept open whatever help it takes.


Nobody stepped up.to help us keep the family filling business open!!!
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit autocorrect "fulling business"
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is f'ed up. Something from the 8th century should be kept open whatever help it takes.


It's only temporarily closing and it's not even being sold. Somebody else is buying the operating license. I'm not sure this even qualifies as news honestly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This is f'ed up. Something from the 8th century should be kept open whatever help it takes.


Careful. That's how you get a Wetherspoon's.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: ImpendingCynic: This is f'ed up. Something from the 8th century should be kept open whatever help it takes.

Nobody stepped up.to help us keep the family filling business open!!!


I've been doing all the family filling I can handle and I'm tired, dehydrated, and sticky.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad it'll reopen. I visited this pub while stationed in Bedfordshire. It was nice and very much like one would expect in an English pub, complete with fireplace and pub cat sleeping in a chair, staying warm from the wood fire.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After too much excitement and hard times, it just couldn't keep it up anymore. But when the time is right, it will rise again.
 
IDisME
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this guy saying he was the only pub owner since AD793?  This place has changed hands countless times.  This is just once more.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks haunted.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yis is a reminder yat ye letter Y in "Ye Olde Fighting Cocks" is in fact ye letter þorn, and should be pronounced yus.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IDisME: Is this guy saying he was the only pub owner since AD793?  This place has changed hands countless times.  This is just once more.


Pub owner Connor MacLeod assures you he said what he meant. And he hopes the community welcomes the new owner, his cousin Duncan, with the same warmth it showed him for so many years.
 
ENS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
60 minutes just did a great piece about the struggle of pubs to keep the doors open (they cover this establishment in the story). Sorry to hear they're closing.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/england-pubs-covid-19-60-minutes-2021-10-17/
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ENS: 60 minutes just did a great piece about the struggle of pubs to keep the doors open (they cover this establishment in the story). Sorry to hear they're closing.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/england-pubs-covid-19-60-minutes-2021-10-17/


They're closing temporarily because their parent company is in financial trouble. They expect to be open again before too long when they have a new one.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Trumps screams for money to fight the election, gets millions, and puts it in his pocket.
 
mentula
‘’ less than a minute ago  
they boast of hosting Cromwell?
screw 'em.
 
