johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait... since when has America's obsession with porn ever been a secret?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a penis!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"


Those guys who used to beat off with clay tablets must have been pretty hardcore and well lubed
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"


I remember hearing some guy saying that and immediately thinking he was full  of crap.  Then he presented the evidence that was quite convincing.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To understand the present, we must study the past....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Wait... since when has America's obsession with porn ever been a secret?


Mostly because of religion it's kind of been an open secrete in America. Everywhere you look it's wholesome goodness but under that is a layer of "Lets get it on!" that expresses itself in a mix of funny, horrifying, TMI, and other ways. I mean look at all the sexually repressed religious people America has that bashes on anything that might draw out their carnal nature.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really "porn" if it's just a physical item version of a dick joke?  Like, a bottle opener from WW1 shaped liek a miniature dick doesn't really seem to rise to the level of something intended to evoke erotic feelings.

Likewise:

"Others were inspired to refashion the 19th-century liberty penny that had "ONE CENT" written on the reverse side of the coin. By changing the "E" to a "U," many Americans had the same idea for rendering the coin obscene. "

Is "cu*t"  on a coin "pornography"?  The author didn't, I don't think, ever define what they meant by pornography, but it seems to be the broadest definition I've ever heard (except for American right wing Christians that seem to think anything they don't like or feel bad about liking is pornography).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no secret, some even profess their love of porn on their tweety accounts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're perverts, that's not a secret
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"


Yep. When mankind discovered fire, they weren't excited about cooking. They were excited they could see tits in the dark.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"

Those guys who used to beat off with clay tablets must have been pretty hardcore and well lubed


Historical records show they used a lot of olive oil.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah, the south

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Is it really "porn" if it's just a physical item version of a dick joke?  Like, a bottle opener from WW1 shaped liek a miniature dick doesn't really seem to rise to the level of something intended to evoke erotic feelings.

Likewise:

"Others were inspired to refashion the 19th-century liberty penny that had "ONE CENT" written on the reverse side of the coin. By changing the "E" to a "U," many Americans had the same idea for rendering the coin obscene. "

Is "cu*t"  on a coin "pornography"?  The author didn't, I don't think, ever define what they meant by pornography, but it seems to be the broadest definition I've ever heard (except for American right wing Christians that seem to think anything they don't like or feel bad about liking is pornography).


Pornography is "the writing of whores".
So, do you have any old letters from your mom to share with us?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: ah, the south

[Fark user image image 576x960]


I know where that billboard is!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]


It has a mold line,
Somebody not only produced that - they mass-produced it.
Wow.
Just wow.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nquadroa: DarnoKonrad: ah, the south

[Fark user image image 576x960]

I know where that billboard is!


Forget the billboard, where's the club
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be a history of it by Ben Dover?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Mostly because of religion it's kind of been an open secrete in America.


Let's not talk about religious secretions. Eww...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Is it really "porn" if it's just a physical item version of a dick joke?  Like, a bottle opener from WW1 shaped liek a miniature dick doesn't really seem to rise to the level of something intended to evoke erotic feelings.

Likewise:

"Others were inspired to refashion the 19th-century liberty penny that had "ONE CENT" written on the reverse side of the coin. By changing the "E" to a "U," many Americans had the same idea for rendering the coin obscene. "

Is "cu*t"  on a coin "pornography"?  The author didn't, I don't think, ever define what they meant by pornography, but it seems to be the broadest definition I've ever heard (except for American right wing Christians that seem to think anything they don't like or feel bad about liking is pornography).


Yeah, I don't think I've ever seen the definition of pornography broadened that wide before. While sexual in nature, most of those examples would fall more under the adult humor category, intended to amuse rather than titillate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Will there be a history of it by Ben Dover?


With a foreword by Monin Knightley.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]


You can open a beer bottle.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I can't fap to that.


Pffffffffffffft.  Rookie.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]

You can open a beer bottle.


That would come in handy for most of my weekends now that I think about it.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: memento mori
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige. this is getting unhealthy. First it was cactuses and you've taken it way too far.
aishahmacgill.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I can't fap to that.


Not with THAT attitude!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was as free as the "Show me that butthole" hat guy.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We're perverts, that's not a secret


If everyone's a pervert then no one is and I won't accept being normal.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: FTFA: memento mori
[Fark user image image 425x522]


It's really amazing how screwed up in the head Victorians were.  Sex was so taboo table legs needed covering, but let's take Weekend at Bernie's style photos with dead kids.  I'm convinced we as a civilization still haven't fully recovered from their collective hangups.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Learn to swim!
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*plays in double-time shuffle beat*

You've got to squeeze one out for Jesus
Because he'd squeeze one out for you
You've got to squeeze one out then you'll leave no doubt
And you won't need to ask what he'd do

*modulation & repeat, etc*

Thank you for coming to our service this morning. Go in peace.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]

It has a mold line,
Somebody not only produced that - they mass-produced it.
Wow.
Just wow.


No, that's just the circumcision scar.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: ah, the south

[Fark user image 576x960]


Jesus, strippers, three dumpsters
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every great technological leap in human history has been about making it easier and more convenient to "Shake Hands with the Governor"


Porn producers are early adopters vs innovators of any new tech, as it's another potential revenue stream, and it's unlikely the bluenoses have gotten around to regulating that tech yet.  AFAIK, Georges Méliès didn't make porn, but those who saw what he could do with motion pictures (including scene cuts and practical FX) saw the opportunity for better porn.

VHS vs. Beta was about being able to put a feature film on one cassette.  Your average porn viewer doesn't need 90 minutes of video to finish the job.  More tape also meant being able to put more 10-15 minute vignettes on one tape, so the buyer was getting more for his money.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
/ the proper gentleman is wearing a tophat. I wonder if he holds up his pinky when going down?
 
adammpower
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: ah, the south

[Fark user image 576x960]


those dumpsters should be on fire...
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 850x655]


static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The People's Porn? I wonder what that looks like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: kdawg7736: Will there be a history of it by Ben Dover?

With a foreword by Monin Knightley.


Critical review by Chuck Tingle
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image image 705x378]


PAIGE NO!
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Winterlight: blodyholy: I do not want to know what happens when you reverse the polarity on this puppy pictured in the article:

[Fark user image 705x378]

You can open a beer bottle.

That would come in handy for most of my weekends now that I think about it.


Username checks out?

/eeeeuuugggghhhhh
 
nquadroa
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: nquadroa: DarnoKonrad: ah, the south

[Fark user image image 576x960]

I know where that billboard is!

Forget the billboard, where's the club


You don't want to go in that club. You might get herpes just walking in.
 
