(Austin Statesman)   The city of Austin has issued a boil water notice that in no way is related to the recent Texas freeze. Honest. Swear to God. Pinky swear   (statesman.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
U-Haul rentals are a more efficient investment than spending fuel to boil TX water. There are many parts of the US that experience much more adverse storm conditions that somehow don't seem to have these chronic predictable results.

Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?  There are only so many crosses out there to use as fuel.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing amoebas.

N. fowleri will farking kill you. Only 2 people have survived it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmmm. They aren't really explaining what happened are they?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The failed state of Texass is trying to kill people living there again with abject incompetence? Must be a day that ends in "y" folks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm guessing amoebas.

N. fowleri will farking kill you. Only 2 people have survived it.


G. abbott is trying.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?



Repurpose your covid treatment for water treatment:
https://www.clorox.com/learn/water-purification-how-much-bleach-purify-water-for-drinking/
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: U-Haul rentals are a more efficient investment than spending fuel to boil TX water. There are many parts of the US that experience much more adverse storm conditions that somehow don't seem to have these chronic predictable results.

Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?  There are only so many crosses out there to use as fuel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before I bailed out of the now shiathole that is Austin, I survived the last two boil water notices (one caused by Mussels) by stocking up on a farkton of Topo Chico.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: yohohogreengiant: U-Haul rentals are a more efficient investment than spending fuel to boil TX water. There are many parts of the US that experience much more adverse storm conditions that somehow don't seem to have these chronic predictable results.

Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?  There are only so many crosses out there to use as fuel.

[Fark user image image 425x176]


I look forward to our dystopian future dotted with drum barrel fires.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: U-Haul rentals are a more efficient investment than spending fuel to boil TX water. There are many parts of the US that experience much more adverse storm conditions that somehow don't seem to have these chronic predictable results.

Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?  There are only so many crosses out there to use as fuel.


Can you boil water by shooting bullets at it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A city owned non-profit plant smells of socialism.

This wouldn't have happened if a commercial for-profit plant served the suckers of Austin.  They would have discussed the problem with their lawyers and marketing folks for a week then decided against advertising the bad batch.  The casualty rate could be attributed to COVID.  They could raise the rate to cover any settlements.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm guessing amoebas.

N. fowleri will farking kill you. Only 2 people have survived it.


Nah, it's much more mundane. Water plant from the 60s went offline. Decades of foot dragging on updates to water infrastructure and it breaks down more now. It also broke down for a week in 2018 after a storm overwhelmed it's capacity to filter and not even a year ago during the deep freeze it lost power because nobody on site knew how to use the 1960s switch gear to transfer it to a backup generator. And the roads were frozen so the personnel who did know couldn't make it in.

Nothing as exotic as amoeba. Just typical human neglect.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yohohogreengiant: U-Haul rentals are a more efficient investment than spending fuel to boil TX water. There are many parts of the US that experience much more adverse storm conditions that somehow don't seem to have these chronic predictable results.

Also, if your only means to boil water is over an electric stove and you're stuck in one of the blackouts, then what?  There are only so many crosses out there to use as fuel.


Texas should secede. I hear they are self sustaining.
 
