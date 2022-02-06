 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Couple being held responsible for providing fuel for all neighborhood UFOs   (ktla.com) divider line
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And the city of Methuen wonʻt plow their driveway any more, either.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Charge neighbors admission for entrance/exit via the road, since apparently they now "own" it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe it's part of a cunning plan to reduce or eliminate 'taxes,' by cutting out the middleman bureaucracy and assign the responsibility of municipal costs directly to the people.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: Maybe it's part of a cunning plan to reduce or eliminate 'taxes,' by cutting out the middleman bureaucracy and assign the responsibility of municipal costs directly to the people.


It's like jury duty. Someone is selected at random to pay the bill that month.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rage Against the Thorazine:

It's like jury duty. Someone is selected at random to pay the bill that month.

I laughed a lot more than I should have at that comment. I guess the Hunger Games vision that popped into my head was a bit too much for me at this time of day.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UFO fuel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brax33: Charge neighbors admission for entrance/exit via the road, since apparently they now "own" it.


Exactly. It's $1000 a month to use my road, or stay the hell off of it. No, I don't know how you're going to get to your house, but I know how you're not getting to it. Also, shut those streetlights off, thanks.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's good to live in paradise!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Oh, I own the street and the streetlights, do I? Well then, I expect the city won't mind if I sell the streetlights for scrap and tear out the road!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool. You own the street, time to install a toll booth.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sandbar67: brax33: Charge neighbors admission for entrance/exit via the road, since apparently they now "own" it.

Exactly. It's $1000 a month to use my road, or stay the hell off of it. No, I don't know how you're going to get to your house, but I know how you're not getting to it. Also, shut those streetlights off, thanks.


I would also put ads on it and cut some of the poles down and turn them into charging stations
 
