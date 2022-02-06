 Skip to content
The new rage? Free libraries of banned books
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm reading The 1619 Project. During lunch I enjoy the book and the burning, impotent rage of my wingnut coworkers
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I'm reading The 1619 Project. During lunch I enjoy the book and the burning, impotent rage of my wingnut coworkers


This leave me wondering if the impotency is due to their rage, or their rage is due to impotency.

Limp-dick motherf*ckers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does every copy of Lolita come with a complementary Chris Hansen bookmark?
 
ktybear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a kid my mother never said no to a book from our pretty big home library. That included many books that have been banned or were banned at some point. I read stuff that was way more advanced than I could understand but it's given me an open mind and a love of reading.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see the 'little free libraries' all over. It's a clever way of saying "here are the worst books I ever bought. I'm too lazy to take them to Goodwill."

//Future civilizations will find the little free library books and wonder what the hell was wrong with us.
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ya...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This deserves a "Hero" tag and that's kind of sad in 2022.
 
