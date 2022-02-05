 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 875: "Straight Out of Camera 3". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
37
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

51 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:01 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Straight Out of Camera 3

Description: Any subject but no post-processing allowed, not even cropping. (Resizing a file to fit Fark's data requirements is fine.)

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
The constellations Orion and Pleiades during the eclipse of the full moon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Putting clean sheets on the bed = best tunneling time evar for Toby.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coccinelle.

Click for full res.

Canon 5D Mk III with macro lens.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elvis & Uke. Click for full res.

Elvis Costello in Paris at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix may 2012.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Springtime hike near Missoula, MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From a half-frame camera, which the lab scanned as a full frame
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The second shot I ever took with my Pentax 6x7, at Riverside Park in Spokane, WA.  Kodak Tri-X 400.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Arabia Mountain, Georgia. September 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Panola Mountain Alexander Lake Loop Trail, Georgia. September 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Statue of Florence Martus, Savannah's "Waving Girl" November 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feral
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Squirrel with horse chestnut
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Swallowtail (and bumble bee) on teasel
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whirlpool


A single frame from my first attempt to capture M51 Whirlpool Galaxy before realizing just how incredibly tiny it really is (relative to our sky).
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Test Frame


A test image that I used to evaluate composition, framing, exposure, and center-weighted GND filter placement for a sunset photo on the west side of Kauai
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


B-Side


Unedited B-Side of a "Sexy Bunny" shoot for Easter a few years back.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big ole icicle
Straight out of my iphone's camera
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cardinal at the feeder
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The winning Porsche in the GT Pro class at last weekend's Rolex 24
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Blooming orchid
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIMG7727 (1) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/abandoned Bible
//Lincolnton, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0360 (4) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/sunset
//Rosemary Beach, FL
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0735 (2) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/egret grooming
/Atlantic Beach, NC
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Architectural Detail by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rock of Ages by Elsinore, on Flickr

(Similar to another photo I've used, but it's a different frame)
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Portland Head Light, Cape Elizabeth, Maine
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fotojuju.comView Full Size


Watkins Glen, New York
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Walk In The Park
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.