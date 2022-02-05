 Skip to content
 
(Let them eat death)   On Wednesday, HHS disbanded its Covid-19 Hospital Death reporting system. It was the Federal Government's only daily reporting system. No replacement system has been established in its place   (wsws.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Do you need to be reminded daily?
It's not going away just because they don't.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
(taps forehead)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
we.....
not you....
like personally.......
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seems like this is right up there with Trumps 'if we don't test anyone, our numbers won't go up' mentality.

I mean, this disease has only killed 900,000 americans.  Why bother counting the deaths.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So instead of updating the numbers daily they now do it weekly

Whats the BFD?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If a person is vaxxed and boosted and doesn't have any underlying health conditions what does even matter on a daily basis? Monthly totals for the unvaxxed dead is fine. Besides their is a couple of respectable universities collecting the information on a daily basis.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The royal 'you'
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any reporting on this from a source who isn't a rambling conspiracy blogger? A quick news search doesn't turn up anything sinister.
 
Kompowski Redux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No.

The egalitarian 'you'

Often meaning they, from the viewpoint of a sympathetic reader; and sometimes referring specifically to the addressee if they are antagonistic to the matter at hand, it is usually claused as universal, meaning nobody in particular as the question is rhetorical.

/Sorry
//We do this a lot ourselves
/// Not royal, just plural
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTFA:
"The end of hospital death reporting has been met with a wall of silence in the media."
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Looks like fearmongering.

https://www.11alive.com/article/news/verify/coronavirus-verify/us-government-not-ending-daily-covid-death-reporting-hhs-hospital-count-seperate-from-cdc-tally/536-65d99131-5fba-4407-be21-c83193b5a02a
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Touchdown.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The US has officially surrendered to a virus.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If we don't stop counting now then in time we'll have to report one million officially counted deaths. That's just not good for the economy.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Here the actual HHS document. The story appears to be accurate.

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/covid-19-faqs-hospitals-hospital-laboratory-acute-care-facility-data-reporting.pdf
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To summarize, in case anybody doesn't bother clicking on that link, The HHS system only tracks Covid deaths that happen in hospitals, as reported by hospitals directly to HHS. CDC tracks Covid deaths via death certificates reported to them through public health sources, which captures deaths in homes and assisted living facilities and whatever else, in addition to hospital deaths. The article used an example day for which HHS reported just 43% of what CDC did. CDC isn't using the HHS data in its counts. So basically it seems like nobody is really bothering to use HHS data since it's an incomplete picture. So HHS is going to stop collecting the data. CDC continues to report daily.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really saves us from having to throw a 1,000,000th customer celebration.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf

I'm like, the first guy to be like "lol democrats suck at handling this pandemic," and y'all always yell at me for it! Now that we linked some guy's shiatty blog-seriously, I gave just about as much Twitter followers as this guy and I'm just a furry shiatposter-and NOW y'all are all over the government sucking at this shiat?

I don't get y'all.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: Really saves us from having to throw a 1,000,000th customer celebration.


How so? It appears that HHS was only reporting 43% of deaths
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

To summarize, in case anybody doesn't bother clicking on that link, The HHS system only tracks Covid deaths that happen in hospitals, as reported by hospitals directly to HHS. CDC tracks Covid deaths via death certificates reported to them through public health sources, which captures deaths in homes and assisted living facilities and whatever else, in addition to hospital deaths. The article used an example day for which HHS reported just 43% of what CDC did. CDC isn't using the HHS data in its counts. So basically it seems like nobody is really bothering to use HHS data since it's an incomplete picture. So HHS is going to stop collecting the data. CDC continues to report daily.


Yeah, I kinda figured that was what we were missing from this story. I'mma just ignore this story and resume being angry that farking Trump did more to legitimize a UBI during a pandemic than Biden. And that's sad and we should all feel bad about that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just have Biden reinstate the reporting.

Problem solved.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That really puts the "fun" in "FUNeral"
 
Qchucka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

To summarize, in case anybody doesn't bother clicking on that link, The HHS system only tracks Covid deaths that happen in hospitals, as reported by hospitals directly to HHS. CDC tracks Covid deaths via death certificates reported to them through public health sources, which captures deaths in homes and assisted living facilities and whatever else, in addition to hospital deaths. The article used an example day for which HHS reported just 43% of what CDC did. CDC isn't using the HHS data in its counts. So basically it seems like nobody is really bothering to use HHS data since it's an incomplete picture. So HHS is going to stop collecting the data. CDC continues to report daily.


So it's not just redundant it's woefully incomplete so it's semi worthless? It seems like a good cost cutting measure then imo if the CDC is doing the better job.  This makes some of the comments in here look like derpmongering from a place of ignorance.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...amid a worldwide campaign to reduce the reporting..."

Damn worldwide Republicans!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The search for hunters laptop had also been met with a wall of media silence, too
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blame the anti-vaxxed
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The search for hunters laptop had also been met with a wall of media silence, too


Here is the document from HHS. The story is accurate.

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/covid-19-faqs-hospitals-hospital-laboratory-acute-care-facility-data-reporting.pdf
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To summarize, in case anybody doesn't bother clicking on that link, The HHS system only tracks Covid deaths that happen in hospitals, as reported by hospitals directly to HHS. CDC tracks Covid deaths via death certificates reported to them through public health sources, which captures deaths in homes and assisted living facilities and whatever else, in addition to hospital deaths. The article used an example day for which HHS reported just 43% of what CDC did. CDC isn't using the HHS data in its counts. So basically it seems like nobody is really bothering to use HHS data since it's an incomplete picture. So HHS is going to stop collecting the data. CDC continues to report daily.

So it's not just redundant it's woefully incomplete so it's semi worthless? It seems like a good cost cutting measure then imo if the CDC is doing the better job.  This makes some of the comments in here look like derpmongering from a place of ignorance.


Seriously. If y'all want quasi-informed socialist rants from some guy, y'all should just start green lighting my tweets.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thanks
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks. The HHS reporting was inaccurate and redundant to the CDC reporting.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Here is the document from HHS. The story is accurate.

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/covid-19-faqs-hospitals-hospital-laboratory-acute-care-facility-data-reporting.pdf


What this 52-page PDF appears to be saying is that the purpose of the reporting system is to assess how hospitals are handling (or not handling) the added needs and stresses on their services due to Covid. HHS has decided that daily death reporting no longer helps HHS achieve that purpose, so they are not going to make hospitals keep track and report it anymore.

Appendix A on page 26:
What has been added in its place is mostly tracking hospitals' capacity to handle kids with Covid, and how many are showing up. Other things that are no longer required to be reported are a bunch of PPE metrics.

This reporting is all about what HHS needs to monitor the functioning of the health systems in the country. It's got fark-all to do with general public awareness; that's still the CDC's thing, and CDC is still doing what they've been doing.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alright! Covid is solved!
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JFC, that article proclaiming it to be false says exactly the same thing as our linked article.

They are tossing the direct hospital reporting in favor of death certs, which we know are a disaster.  I mean, when it's optional for MEs in many areas to put C19 as cause of death, then we have a serious problem.

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/nation/2021/12/22/covid-deaths-obscured-inaccurate-death-certificates/8899157002/
 
DemonEater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We've had this story before, and lo and behold it was from this same site.

I'm not saying for sure that the "world socialist web site" is an unreliable source, but it seems like trumpers getting their news from freedom eagle dot facebook.

Deaths still get reported by state health department and aggregated by federal agencies. While its always better to have more sources of data, last time this was posted it was decided that it wasn't a big issue.
 
