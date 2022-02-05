 Skip to content
 
I can't think of a witty tagline, but it's about time airlines started kicking these morans off for good
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Greyhound is too good for them as well.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell them they just joined the mile high club as they're shoved out the door at 5280 feet AGL.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Suspension? Yes. Permanent lifetime ban with no way of getting off the list? No.

Like it or not, airlines are infrastructure. Even held by private companies, there's no reasonable method of avoiding a ban by them, so bans have to be evaluated under the auspices of denying someone their right of free association. If there's not a method to get off the list, then the list shouldn't exist.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As long as there's a decent appeal system in place so it doesn't get abused, this could be great.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why not?  There's certainly no history of no-fly lists being abused in this country.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.


So you're a Nazi. Got it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.


WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.


Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.


Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.

Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.


Sorry again, it's been a hard week. Thank you for the forgiveness. I don't deserve it :)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.

Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.

Sorry again, it's been a hard week. Thank you for the forgiveness. I don't deserve it :)


*hug*
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.

Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.

Sorry again, it's been a hard week. Thank you for the forgiveness. I don't deserve it :)

*hug*


*hug back* Thank you for keeping me in line. It's important. We all get ahead of ourselves from time to time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.

Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.

Sorry again, it's been a hard week. Thank you for the forgiveness. I don't deserve it :)

*hug*

*hug back* Thank you for keeping me in line. It's important. We all get ahead of ourselves from time to time.


I wasn't suggesting you got ahead of yourself. Just me.

It gets lonely sometimes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
United writhes hands and readies its kicking boots.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iʻd be fine with Delta just maintaining its own list (and adding anybody who shows up in the media for being an asshat aboard other airlines).  Could be a useful marketing ploy if any other airlines donʻt follow suit.

But hey!  Southwest might bring back inflight booze!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ban the booze, peaceful cruise.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Delta proposes national 'no-fly' list for combative passengers

DAFUQ this wasn't already?

MAKE THIS HAPPEN TWO YEARS AGO GODDAMMIT!!!

/After 9/11 Cat fookin' Peace-Train Stevens was on some much stupider and more bigoted no-fly list.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will never again voluntarily board a commercial airliner.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: lindalouwho: Lsherm: Picklehead: I, too, think the suspension is the way to go. The time of suspension should be considered with what the offense was. IMHO, I think any offense, that caused someone to have professional medical attention should be a lifetime ban.

So you're a Nazi. Got it.

WTF?!
That kind of "unruly"passenger is a danger to society. I totally agree with Picklehead and do not give a f*ck if you call me a Nazi too.

Sorry lindalouwho, that was a weak troll. They had a reasonable response. I apologize to you and Picklehead. And to the rest of this thread, because people will keep piling on from here.

I was frustrated about another thread and took my anger out here. That was wrong, and I'm sorry.

Forgiven.
I was astonished that came from you, I couldn't believe it, never suspected you of all people of trolling. And mine was a knee jerk reaction, so I'm sorry, too.

Sorry again, it's been a hard week. Thank you for the forgiveness. I don't deserve it :)

*hug*

*hug back* Thank you for keeping me in line. It's important. We all get ahead of ourselves from time to time.

I wasn't suggesting you got ahead of yourself. Just me.

It gets lonely sometimes.


Get a tiny airplane bathroom you two.
 
